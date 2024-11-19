No, the GTA 6 leaked screenshots aren’t real amid November 22 trailer hype

A raft of Grand Theft Auto 6 ‘leaked’ screenshots have been going viral across social media amid excitement over a possible new trailer. However, you should probably quell those expectations.

Before Rockstar Games confirmed that GTA 6 was actually happening, the only thing Grand Theft Auto fans had go off were different leaks. Some of these leaks, as we know, were pretty spot on, showing off early gameplay testing and parts of Leonida.

Others, however, have been bogus. These hoaxes have typically been an attempt by different social media users to try and get some attention. However, they’ve conned Grand Theft Auto fans into thinking they’re getting something in the new game that they actually aren’t.

That has been the case recently too, with a number of wildly fake screenshots hitting X, formerly known as Twitter, amid the expectation of a new trailer.

A number of these photos have been debunked previously, coming from GTA 5 mods or from fan-made trailers. This includes the yellow crop duster flying above a supposed look at Vice City and a pick-up driving on a beach.

These are both years-old attempts at ‘leaks’ that fans have taken as real because of the debug and testing graphics around the screen. However, those graphics do not match the actual leaks from Rockstar’s testing.

Another in particular shows a yellow car driving down a highway with the classic GTA mission text directions below it.

A lot of the textures are right out of GTA 5. Yet, the clear giveaway is on the map in the bottom left-hand corner. That map has an icon from GTA Online for a superyacht location.

With Rockstar choosing to stay silent on GTA 6 as we head towards the year anniversary of the first trailer, fans have got their hopes pinned on November 22 for more information.

However, no one knows if that date is going to lead to anything. Sure, there are plenty of working theories that sound plausible. Yet, if we’re relying on possible hints from moon images, then we’re more than likely grasping at straws.

Rockstar will drop new information when they’re ready. And seeing as the game is coming out in 2025, it won’t be as long a wait as before.