GTA Online player makes strange car discovery at Diamond Casino - Dexerto

GTA Online player makes strange car discovery at Diamond Casino

Published: 4/Dec/2020 14:29

by Connor Bennett
GTA Online baxter at the casino
Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto Online players have made a startling discovery at the back of the Diamond Casino which is, somewhat, unexplainable. 

Given that it’s a living, virtual city, Los Santos can throw up plenty of surprises – both intended and unintended – with the NPCs, their vehicles, and the different buildings dotted around the place. 

Some of Los Santos’ residents will just run out into the road, attack you for looking at them for longer than a few seconds, or start running wildly if you happen to see them conducting a shady deal down a dark alleyway. 

However, in the case of the Diamond Casino’s racing track, some players have discovered something completely different, as the game has allowed some select residents to start driving around in circles.

GTA V Diamond Casino
Rockstar Games
Almost 7 years after it was first released, players are still finding new ways to do things in GTA Online.

Typically, when it comes to the Casino’s dirt racing track, it’s empty and looking like it needs a few horses to be racing around it.

Yet, as Reddit user FS1120 pointed out, some of the NPCs might just start driving around it as they wish. Why? Well, the Redditor didn’t really have an explanation. Just that, as they were doing a Sightseer mission, they noticed it – and it was such a shock, given they’ve never seen it before. 

Other players were also taken back by the discovery, given how completely random it is. However, one fan might have cracked the code.

Anyone know what this is about – I’ve never seen this at the race track before from gtaonline

Reddit user Appletree_Music asked: “Wonder if the mission enabled that area for traffic because it’s going two ways at traffic speeds? Definitely a first.”

Other players noted that it isn’t just limited to the Casino, either. Redditor adwyv pointed out that they’d also seen traffic driving around the Pier in a similar fashion. 

Either way, the next time you drop into Los Santos, keep an eye out for random traffic. It could lead to a hilarious moment of discovery.

Apex Legends actor reveals Bloodhound’s voice pre-edit

Published: 4/Dec/2020 14:26 Updated: 4/Dec/2020 14:27

by Ava Thompson-Powell
Bloodhound in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment

With the recent arrival of Season 7, Apex Legends fans are jumping into Olympus with all of their favorite Legends. One voice actor of the non-binary Bloodhound recently shared what they sound like prior to vocal edits.

Arriving alongside the launch of Apex Legends back in 2019, Bloodhound was one of the first Legends available for players to utilize in matches. Billed as a legendary hunter, this Technological Tracker is the first non-binary character in the hit battle royale.

As the Apex seasons have progressed, the character has become increasingly powerful and seen their popularity grown.

So, in a peek behind the scenes, the voice actor behind Bloodhound has revealed how they sound before Respawn adds a few tweaks to make it sound as it does now.

Respawn Entertainment
Bloodhound is, quite simply, one of Apex’s most popular legends.

The voice behind the mask

In a recent post to their TikTok account, voice actor Allegra Clark shared a clip of what the voice lines she records sound like prior to editing.

Stating that “what I do is only part of the vocal performance,” Clark details that a cool gas-mask vocal effect also pitches down her voice about two steps.

While the direction Allegra was originally given was that of an “androgynous, badass place,” she then goes on to share what Bloodhound’s iconic voice sounds like pre-editing. With a stark contrast to her regular voice, Clark’s vocal modulation and Icelandic/Old Norse accent instantly show off that recognizable cadence they have with their iconic lines.

In b4 people tell me I haven’t been #bloodhound since records started in 2018. #bloodhoundapexlegends #apexlegends #voiceactor #voiceover #voiceacting

The fans react

Shared on Reddit by IIIlandist, fans have been reacting to the non-binary character’s lines being heard without the filter.

One commenter stated: “when she said Mozambique here I felt that,” with another adding, “when she said Mozambique here I died.” Fans of the character were excited to hear how their vocal performance came about and seeing the effort of production that goes into creating the Legend.

It’s incredibly interesting seeing behind the scenes information regarding voice work and the like. This clip shared by Clark is no exception.