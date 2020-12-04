GTA Online player makes strange car discovery at Diamond Casino - Dexerto

Grand Theft Auto Online players have made a startling discovery at the back of the Diamond Casino which is, somewhat, unexplainable.

Given that it’s a living, virtual city, Los Santos can throw up plenty of surprises – both intended and unintended – with the NPCs, their vehicles, and the different buildings dotted around the place.

Some of Los Santos’ residents will just run out into the road, attack you for looking at them for longer than a few seconds, or start running wildly if you happen to see them conducting a shady deal down a dark alleyway.

However, in the case of the Diamond Casino’s racing track, some players have discovered something completely different, as the game has allowed some select residents to start driving around in circles.

Typically, when it comes to the Casino’s dirt racing track, it’s empty and looking like it needs a few horses to be racing around it.

Yet, as Reddit user FS1120 pointed out, some of the NPCs might just start driving around it as they wish. Why? Well, the Redditor didn’t really have an explanation. Just that, as they were doing a Sightseer mission, they noticed it – and it was such a shock, given they’ve never seen it before.

Other players were also taken back by the discovery, given how completely random it is. However, one fan might have cracked the code.

Reddit user Appletree_Music asked: “Wonder if the mission enabled that area for traffic because it’s going two ways at traffic speeds? Definitely a first.”

Other players noted that it isn’t just limited to the Casino, either. Redditor adwyv pointed out that they’d also seen traffic driving around the Pier in a similar fashion.

Either way, the next time you drop into Los Santos, keep an eye out for random traffic. It could lead to a hilarious moment of discovery.