Where to find Mint in Genshin Impact? All Mint locations, crafting recipes, & how to farm

Mint is a key ingredient in Genshin Impact that has a variety of different uses, so here’s every Mint location, crafting recipe, and how you can grow it yourself using the Serenitea Pot.

Finding Mint in Genshin Impact and knowing where to buy it can save you a lot of time. This common cooking ingredient is used in numerous recipes, which can help raise your team’s health when taking on the game’s most difficult content.

Whether you’re looking to locate the best place to find Mint or just wish to craft some items, then you’ll need to hunt down a lot of this resource. Fortunately, it can be found in abundance across Teyvat, so here’s where you can find this pungent plant.

What is Mint in Genshin Impact?

Mint is a common ingredient that is used in a variety of cooking and crafting recipes. The official in-game description can be found below:

“A refreshingly cool ingredient. The cool, fresh flavor can cut through the heat of many dishes.”

Where to find Mint in Genshin Impact?

Mint can be found in the following regions throughout Teyvat:



Mondstadt

Liyue

Dragonspine

Inazuma

Enkanomiya

Mint is one of the few ingredients that can be widely found across Teyvat. In fact, the only place Mint doesn’t grow is Enkanomiya – the game’s ancient ruins.

This cooking ingredient is often located in grassy fields and is fairly easy to spot thanks to its distinctive green and white coloring. Every Mint location in Genshin Impact can be found below:

All Mondstadt Mint locations

All Dragonspine and Liyue Mint locations

All Inazuma Mint locations

All Enkanomiya Mint locations

Where to buy Mint in Genshin Impact?

Mint can be purchased from Chloris, a wandering NPC that sells various plants. Travelers will be able to buy Mint for 150 Mora each. It’s important to note that only 10 Mint can be purchased every three days, so be sure to procure as many as you need.

Chloris can be found walking along the main road that leads to the city of Mondstadt, so simply follow the patch until you find her.

Mint uses in Genshin Impact

There are a total of 13 items that can be crafted using Mint, with both food items and Dye being made from it. Every item that uses Mint can be found below:

Item Crafting Recipe Blue Dye Dye Mint ×1 Cold Cut Platter Cooking Ham ×1

Bacon ×1

Sausage ×1

Mint ×1 Die Heilige Sinfonie Cooking Ham ×1

Bacon ×1

Sausage ×1

Mint ×1 Mint Jelly Cooking Mint ×1

Sugar ×1 Radish Veggie Soup Cooking Radish ×1

Mint x1 Rainbow Aster Cooking Milk ×3

Lavender Melon ×2

Calla Lily ×2

Mint ×1 Satiety Gel Cooking Mint ×1

Sugar ×1 A Prize Catch Cooking Crab ×4

Calla Lily ×1

Mint ×2 Calla Lily Seafood Soup Cooking Crab ×4

Calla Lily ×1

Mint ×2 Mint Essential Oil Crafting Mint ×3 Crispy Potato Shrimp Platter Cooking Mint ×4

Shrimp Meat ×4

Potato ×3

Berry ×2 Mint Salad Cooking Mint ×4

Jueyun Chili ×1 Minty Meat Rolls Cooking Mint ×4

Raw Meat ×3

Jueyun Chili ×1

How to grow Mint in Genshin Impact

Travelers can grow Mint in the Serenitea Pot. Simply plant Mint Seed on a Jade Field, then wait two days and 22 hours to harvest your crop. This is obviously a fairly long process, but it is another way players can maximize the amount of Mint that can be farmed.

Where to get Mint Seeds in Genshin Impact?

Mint Seeds can be obtained by harvesting Mint with the Seed Dispensary – a farming gadget that can be obtained from Madame Ping after completing “The Art Of Horticulture” World Quest. Mint Seeds can also be purchased from Tubby in the Serenitea Pot for five Realm Currency.

So, there you have it — every location you can find and purchase Mint and in Genshin Impact.

