VPNs in Genshin Impact: Do they reduce lag?

Using a VPN in Genshin Impact can help to reduce lag and gain access if you don’t have the game in your country. We’ll explain how to connect to a VPN and if there are any risks of being banned.

Genshin Impact is an online action role-playing game with over 63 million users worldwide. However, like any online game, it is not immune to server issues and lag.

This is why some players opt to use VPNs to bypass mitigate lag and stabilize their ping, offering more reliable connections. But what’s the best VPN for Genshin Impact and could you be banned for using one? Let’s explore in more detail.

Benefits of using VPN in Genshin Impact?

Many people prefer to connect to a VPN when playing Genshin Impact for a variety of reasons, including:

To play securely on public Wi-Fi thanks to additional VPN security features that protect your data and keep your identity hidden.

Genshin Impact is a hugely popular game, which can lead to lag during peak hours. A VPN allows you to connect to a quieter server for faster, more reliable speeds.

VPNs can help avoid ISP throttling which occurs when performing online activities that need a lot of bandwidth, such as gaming or streaming.

Genshin Impact is banned in countries such as Belgium due to the gacha system of the game. A VPN allows you to access the game even if your area is geo-restricted.

What’s the best VPN for Genshin Impact?

There are lots of excellent VPNs on the market, but a reliable option for Genshin Impact players is ExpressVPN.

The exceptional speed ensures a seamless gaming experience while the extensive server network spanning 94 countries offers plenty of choice. ExpressVPN can also be set up using a router, which is vital if you’re playing Genshin on PlayStation or Xbox.

Security is also key when it comes to VPNs. ExpressVPN protects against hackers by masking your IP address, which allows you to play Genshin Impact on-the-go, perfect for mobile players.

How to use a VPN to reduce lag in Genshin Impact

Setting up a VPN is easy with ExpressVPN, simply sign up and download, following the simple instructions. You’ll then be able to connect to a server that’s quieter or in a different country if you’re facing geo-restrictions or server issues.

Will I be banned from Genshin Impact for using a VPN?

There have been some instances where players have been banned for using a VPN when playing Genshin Impact. However, this is only likely to occur with low-quality VPNs that are easily detected. More established names, such as ExpressVPN, are more secure. Having said this, using a VPN in Genshin Impact is at your own risk and could result in a ban.

While some players opt for a VPN in Genshin Impact for plenty of benefits, for other players it may not be worth the risk.

