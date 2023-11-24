How to debug motherboards in Genshin Impact

Looking to become a tech wizard in Genshin Impact? Well, here’s how to complete that Debug the Motherboard puzzle so you can get as far as possible in the Motherboard Troubleshooting minigame.

The Thelxie’s Fantastic Adventure event is bringing tons of exciting features to Genshin Impact from searching for Iridescent Glories, time trials, and completing some tricky motherboard puzzles or decoding Morse Code messages.

Thankfully, the game’s Iridescent Glories and time trials are a little easier to explore and complete – but the Debug the Motherboard puzzle can stump many players.

So, here’s how to complete the Debug the Motherboard puzzle in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: How to complete Debug the Motherboard puzzle

HoYoverse These puzzles quickly get pretty challenging.

To complete the Debug the Motherboard puzzle in Genshin Impact, simply follow these steps:

Check out the start and end of the circuit. Note the circuit limit. Carefully drag the circuit from the start to the end, ensuring there are no gaps and no scattered circuits. Press space to complete the puzzle.

It’s worth noting that if you find yourself unable to complete the puzzle, you’ll want to ensure you’re not going over the circuit limit and that there are no scattered circuits around. It takes a little getting used to but you’ll be an expert in no time.

So, there you have it. That's how to complete the Debug the Motherboard puzzle in Genshin Impact.

