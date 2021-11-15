Genshin Impact players slam “infuriating” enemy shields

Genshin Impact players want miHoYo to make changes to enemy shields, particularly low-level mobs’ ones.

From deadly spell-slinging Abyss Mages to the fast sword swipes of the Maguu Kenki, Genshin Impact is filled with all kinds of fearsome enemies. While many of the game’s mobs can be taken down with ease, there is one shield-based creature that continues to infuriate Genshin Impact players.

Hilichurls are the most common enemy type in miHoYo’s free-to-play title. In fact, this humanoid creature is located throughout Teyvat. These club-wielding enemies often pose very little threat to travelers, but their wooden shields can quickly put a stop to even the most powerful attacks.

Advertisement

Genshin Impact fans want Hilichurl shield changes

This is especially true if you don’t have a team that can effectively shatter them. “A piece of wood the size of a dinner plate should not give [Hilichurls] 360-degree protection,” said one player.

“My Raiden Shogun ult gets denied by a piece of wood. It is so infuriating, I had to stop playing the game every single time I have to deal with those Hilichurls with adamantium wood.”

Read More: Squid Game Dalgona Challenge comes to Genshin Impact

When Hilichurls have their shields up, there is very little the player can do until they forcibly remove the defensive item from the battle. For many players, this can instantly stop the flow of combat, forcing them to switch in a character that can effectively break through the shield.

Advertisement

“Those things must be made of the strongest material in Teyvat because they can tank Eula’s burst and barely lose any health,” responded one frustrated user.

For Pyro and Claymore units, this process is incredibly easy, but players want miHoYo to lessen the defensive properties of these humble defense items. One player even joked that Gesnhin Impact mighty Raiden Shogun can’t even shatter this simplistic shield.

Read More: Genshin Impact Eula banner rerun release date

“I love how the strongest sword technique in Teyvat that, I cannot iterate this enough, sliced a f**king island in half, fails to break a Mitachurl’s shield.”

Whether miHoYo will make any adjustments to Hilichul shields in Genshin impact’s 2.3 and 2.4 update remains to be seen, but for now, players will need to keep a character that can eliminate these pesky defensive items.