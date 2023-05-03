Genshin Impact In Truth’s Steps: All correct answers

Players looking to participate in the In Truth’s Steps booth during the A Parade of Providence event in Genshin Impact will have to answer some questions. Here are the correct answers for all three parts of Genshin Impact’s In Truth’s Steps event.

In Truth’s Steps is one of the available booths during Genshin Impact’s A Parade of Providence event. The quest involves a festival in the Sumeru region to celebrate the Akademiya.

Article continues after ad

The current festivities will run from 8 am PT on April 27, 2023, until 1:59 am PT on May 15, 2023.

In Truth’s Steps involves Bahar from Haravatat telling the Traveler a story. Each story requires players to ask questions to find out the truth. Then, you must correctly answer Bahar’s inquiries. Here are all the appropriate responses.

Genshin Impact In Truth’s Step Guide

HoYoverse

To take part in the A Parade of Providence event, players must be Adventure Rank 30 or higher. Also, you need to have completed the Archon Quest “A New Star Approaches.” You should also finish the Archon Quest “Inversion of Genesis” and Alhaitham’s Story Quest “Vultur Volans Chapter: Act 1” – but they aren’t required.

Article continues after ad

The In Truth’s Steps minigame is located in the northwestern part of Sumeru City. After traveling to the location, speak to Bahar to begin.

Genshin Impact In Truth’s Steps: Part 1

Here are the questions and correct responses for In Truth’s Steps: Part 1:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Question: How did Beydim leave the mire and pass the message on? Answer: By being a good flier.

Question: Beydim was a..? Answer: Dusk Bird.

Question: Why was Beydim wet all over? Answer: Beydim did not bring any waterproof gear.



Genshin Impact In Truth’s Steps: Part 2

Again, here are the questions and correct responses for In Truth’s Steps: Part 2:

Question: Why was his mentor angry? Answer: Because he could not obtain the letter.

Question: Who was it who last came into contact with the letter? Answer: The Darshan staff member who was in charge of passing on the letter.

Question: Where was the letter? Answer: The mentor’s office.

Question: What was within the letter, then? Answer: The keys to the office.



Genshin Impact In Truth’s Steps: Part 3

Lastly, here are the questions and correct answers to the third and final part of In Truth’s Steps:

Question: And the current status of the leave permits is… Answer: All the leave permits are with those who should have them

Question: Did everyone take a leave permit? Answer: Everyone took a leave permit.

Question: Why was one leave permit slip left in the box? Answer: The person who took that slip took the box too.



Genshin Impact In Truth’s Steps Rewards

After completing each story, players will earn various rewards. Here are the acquired items from all three parts:

Article continues after ad

In Truth’s Steps Challenge Story Rewards In Truth’s Steps: Part 1 30 Primogems, 100 Gala Excitement, 3 Hero’s Wit, 3 Agnidus Agate Fragments, 4 Guide to Admonition In Truth’s Steps: Part 2 30 Primogems, 100 Gala Excitement, 3 Hero’s Wit, 3 Varunada Lazurite Fragments, 4 Guide to Ingenuity In Truth’s Steps: Part 3 30 Primogems, 100 Gala Excitement, 3 Hero’s Wit, 3 Nagudas Emerald Fragments, 4 Guide to Praxis

That’s every question and answer for In Truth’s Steps. Check out our other Genshin Impact guides, or maybe play Honkai Star Rail instead.

Best Genshin Impact Wish Simulators | Genshin Impact stats tracker | Is Genshin Impact cross-platform? | All free characters in Genshin Impact | Genshin Impact pick rates | What is Pity in Genshin Impact? | Where to get Radish in Genshin Impact | Where to find your screenshot folder in Genshin Impact