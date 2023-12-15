Arkhium Stock is a useful resource that can be used to get Arkhium Luminate in Genshin Impact but it can be tricky to find all the ore you need. So, here’s exactly how to get Arkhium Stock in the game.

HoYoverse’s Genshin Impact has become one of the most beloved gacha titles on the market, thanks to its expansive open world, an exciting action combat system, and a large roster of characters that can be obtained for free and on the game‘s exclusive banners.

Travelers can obtain a useful resource in the game called Arkhium Luminate which can be used to get a Luxirous Chest but in order to get it you’ll have to collect some Arkhium Stock which can be tricky to find in itself.

So, here’s exactly how to get Arkhium Stock in Genshin Impact.

HoYoverse Arkhium Stock is a useful resource in Genshin Impact.

How to get Arkhium Stock in Genshin Impact

To get your hands on Arkhium Stock in Genshin Impact, you’ll have to collect 7 Mysterious Ores that can be found across the Fontaine region. When all 7 have been gathered, the item will automatically be added to your inventory.

The Ores are all located in the Liffey Region and Fontaine Research Institute so simply head to these areas to start searching. 3 of the Ores will require you to complete quests before you can get them. A full list of locations for all 7 Mysterious Ores can be found below:

Kuisel’s Clockwork Workshop – you must complete the Road to the Signilarity world quest to unlock this location. Central Labortary ruins. Hillichurl Camp – Ore is on top of the robotic arm structure in the middle of the camp. Experimental Field Generator boss arena. You must complete the Treacherous Light of the Depths world quest to unlock the fifth Ore location. Complete the Eye for an Eye sub-quest in the Unfinished Comedy questline to get the sixth Ore. Cave south of Mont Esus East.

What is Arkhium Stock used for in Genshin Impact?

Once you’ve obtained Arkhium Stock, it can then be used to create Arkhium Lumenite which you’ll need to obtain a Luxurious Chest packed full of goodies.

Before you can get the chest, however, you’ll need to get Arkhium Lumenite by activating a Forging Press that can be accessed from an underwater area near the Millennial Pearl Seahorse cave. To do this, follow the steps below:

Defeat the Clockwork Meta enemy so you can enter the Chamber room. Place the Arkhium Stock on the Forging Press machine. Collect the second Handwheel device by gliding southwest from the machine. You’ll have to defeat 2 enemies to do so. Traverse the rock to the southwest and walk up the slope until you find a gas leak. Turn the handwheel so the arrow faces North. Find a second gas leak to the South, and turn the handwheel until the arrow faces South. Travel northwest until you find the final gas leak, and turn the handwheel until it faces West. Head back to the Forging Machine and activate the Power Supply. Press the Arkhium Stock when the white circle appears. When the press gets too hot, use a Cyro character to cool it down. Look Northwest from the machine to find a Hydroculus and a rock. Destroy them to fill the area with water. Activate the Drain System that can be found behind the Power Supply, then cut the Fontemer Seagrass that can be found to the East of the machine. Keep pressing the Arkhium Stock until the room is submerged in water. Once this is done, you’ll have Arkhium Lumenite.

That’s everything you need to know about Arkhium Stock ni Genshin Impact! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

