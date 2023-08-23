Genshin Impact concert: Dates, locations, rewards, more

The Genshin Impact concert 2023 dates have been revealed, so here’s exactly when and where you can watch the latest musical medley.

To celebrate Genshin Impact’s third-year anniversary, HoYoverse has announced that Genshin Impact concerts will be held across 12 different locations. Soon Travelers from around the world will be able to purchase tickets to various venues, where they can enjoy orchestral pieces from the game’s soundtrack.

So, if you’re interested in attending and wish to get tickets, or just wish to know if your country will be hosting this year’s Genshin Impact concert, then be sure to check out our handy hub below.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Contents

Genshin Impact concert details

HoYoverse The Genshin Impact concert dates and venues have been announced.

The Genshin Impact concert: Melodies of an endless journey will make its way across the world, giving fans the chance to celebrate the 3rd anniversary of the game. Travelers will be able to enjoy live renditions of Genshin Impact’s soundtrack by purchasing tickets to venues near them.

There are a total of 12 locations that will be hosting the Genshin Impact concert. We’ve included all the locations, dates, and venues in the table below:

Article continues after ad

City Venue Location Date Singapore Esplanade — Theatres on the Bay October 2 — October 3, 2023 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS October 7, 2023 Guadalajara, Mexico Teatro Jose Pablo Moncayo October 13, 2023 Boston, USA Boston Symphony Hall October 28, 2023 Los Angeles, USA Peacock Theater November 19, 2023 Chicago, USA Chicago Symphony Center January 7, 2024 New York, USA Carnegie Hall January 13, 2024 Osaka, Japan Grand Cube Osaka November 4, 2023 Yokohama, Japan Pacifico Yokohama November 25, 2023 Seoul, South Korea Kyung Hee University Grand Peace Palace November 12, 2023 London, United Kingdom Royal Festival Hall January 11, 2024 Dusseldorf, Germany Mitsubishi Electric Halle January 20, 2024

Where to buy Genshin Impact concert tickets?

HoYoverse Genshin Impact concert tickets will soon go on sale.

You can purchase Genshin Impact concert tickets once they go live in your country by heading over to the official website. Make sure you purchase them on the dates shown to avoid missing out.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Genshin Impact concert rewards

To celebrate the Genshin Impact concert release, HoYoverse will be giving out the following reward:

Physical Commemorative Concert Ticket

Quite whether there will be other merchandise available remains to be seen, but we’ll be sure to update this section if and when further details are announced.

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact concert. In the meantime, be sure to check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and character guides.

Does Genshin Impact have mod support? | Games like Genshin Impact | Best Barbara build in Genshin Impact | Best Genshin Impact Wish Simulators | Genshin Impact stats tracker | Is Genshin Impact cross-platform? | All free characters in Genshin Impact | Genshin Impact pick rates | What is Pity in Genshin Impact? | Where to get Radish in Genshin Impact | Where to find your screenshot folder in Genshin Impact | Best Diluc build in Genshin Impact

Article continues after ad