Genshin Impact concert: Dates, locations, rewards, more
The Genshin Impact concert 2023 dates have been revealed, so here’s exactly when and where you can watch the latest musical medley.
To celebrate Genshin Impact’s third-year anniversary, HoYoverse has announced that Genshin Impact concerts will be held across 12 different locations. Soon Travelers from around the world will be able to purchase tickets to various venues, where they can enjoy orchestral pieces from the game’s soundtrack.
So, if you’re interested in attending and wish to get tickets, or just wish to know if your country will be hosting this year’s Genshin Impact concert, then be sure to check out our handy hub below.
Contents
- Genshin Impact concert details
- Genshin Impact concert locations & dates
- Where to buy Genshin Impact concert tickets?
- Genshin Impact concert rewards
Genshin Impact concert details
The Genshin Impact concert: Melodies of an endless journey will make its way across the world, giving fans the chance to celebrate the 3rd anniversary of the game. Travelers will be able to enjoy live renditions of Genshin Impact’s soundtrack by purchasing tickets to venues near them.
Genshin Impact concert locations & dates
There are a total of 12 locations that will be hosting the Genshin Impact concert. We’ve included all the locations, dates, and venues in the table below:
|City
|Venue Location
|Date
|Singapore
|Esplanade — Theatres on the Bay
|October 2 — October 3, 2023
|Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
|Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS
|October 7, 2023
|Guadalajara, Mexico
|Teatro Jose Pablo Moncayo
|October 13, 2023
|Boston, USA
|Boston Symphony Hall
|October 28, 2023
|Los Angeles, USA
|Peacock Theater
|November 19, 2023
|Chicago, USA
|Chicago Symphony Center
|January 7, 2024
|New York, USA
|Carnegie Hall
|January 13, 2024
|Osaka, Japan
|Grand Cube Osaka
|November 4, 2023
|Yokohama, Japan
|Pacifico Yokohama
|November 25, 2023
|Seoul, South Korea
|Kyung Hee University Grand Peace Palace
|November 12, 2023
|London, United Kingdom
|Royal Festival Hall
|January 11, 2024
|Dusseldorf, Germany
|Mitsubishi Electric Halle
|January 20, 2024
Where to buy Genshin Impact concert tickets?
You can purchase Genshin Impact concert tickets once they go live in your country by heading over to the official website. Make sure you purchase them on the dates shown to avoid missing out.
Genshin Impact concert rewards
To celebrate the Genshin Impact concert release, HoYoverse will be giving out the following reward:
- Physical Commemorative Concert Ticket
Quite whether there will be other merchandise available remains to be seen, but we’ll be sure to update this section if and when further details are announced.
So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact concert. In the meantime, be sure to check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and character guides.
