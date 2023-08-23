GamingGenshin Impact

Genshin Impact concert: Dates, locations, rewards, more

Genshin Impact concert posterHoYoverse

The Genshin Impact concert 2023 dates have been revealed, so here’s exactly when and where you can watch the latest musical medley.

To celebrate Genshin Impact’s third-year anniversary, HoYoverse has announced that Genshin Impact concerts will be held across 12 different locations. Soon Travelers from around the world will be able to purchase tickets to various venues, where they can enjoy orchestral pieces from the game’s soundtrack.

So, if you’re interested in attending and wish to get tickets, or just wish to know if your country will be hosting this year’s Genshin Impact concert, then be sure to check out our handy hub below.

Contents

Genshin Impact concert details

Gennshin Impact charactersHoYoverse
The Genshin Impact concert dates and venues have been announced.

The Genshin Impact concert: Melodies of an endless journey will make its way across the world, giving fans the chance to celebrate the 3rd anniversary of the game. Travelers will be able to enjoy live renditions of Genshin Impact’s soundtrack by purchasing tickets to venues near them. 

Genshin Impact concert locations & dates

There are a total of 12 locations that will be hosting the Genshin Impact concert. We’ve included all the locations, dates, and venues in the table below: 

CityVenue LocationDate
Singapore Esplanade — Theatres on the BayOctober 2 — October 3, 2023
Kuala Lumpur, MalaysiaDewan Filharmonik PETRONASOctober 7, 2023
Guadalajara, Mexico Teatro Jose Pablo Moncayo October 13, 2023
Boston, USA Boston Symphony HallOctober 28, 2023
Los Angeles, USAPeacock TheaterNovember 19, 2023
Chicago, USAChicago Symphony CenterJanuary 7, 2024
New York, USACarnegie HallJanuary 13, 2024
Osaka, JapanGrand Cube OsakaNovember 4, 2023
Yokohama, JapanPacifico YokohamaNovember 25, 2023
Seoul, South KoreaKyung Hee University Grand Peace PalaceNovember 12, 2023
London, United KingdomRoyal Festival HallJanuary 11, 2024
Dusseldorf, GermanyMitsubishi Electric HalleJanuary 20, 2024

Where to buy Genshin Impact concert tickets?

Genshin Impact charactersHoYoverse
Genshin Impact concert tickets will soon go on sale.

You can purchase Genshin Impact concert tickets once they go live in your country by heading over to the official website. Make sure you purchase them on the dates shown to avoid missing out. 

Genshin Impact concert rewards

To celebrate the Genshin Impact concert release, HoYoverse will be giving out the following reward: 

  • Physical Commemorative Concert Ticket 

Quite whether there will be other merchandise available remains to be seen, but we’ll be sure to update this section if and when further details are announced. 

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact concert. In the meantime, be sure to check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and character guides.

