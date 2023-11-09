Did Furina die in Genshin Impact?

Furina is one of the most important characters in Genshin Impact version 4.2. The entire story revolves around her. However, the big question is whether she stays alive or ends up dead by the end of the Archon Quest. Here is a discussion on the entire topic.

The trailer for Genshin Impact version 4.2 had a dialogue where Neuvillette claimed that the Oratrice had judged that the Hydro Archon be sentenced to death. This dialogue was followed by Furina sitting on her throne with tears rolling down her eyes.

This led many players to believe that Furina might end up dead in version 4.2. As it happens, the situation is a bit more complicated in the game than what was portrayed in the trailer, and it requires some explanation.

Here is what happens to Furina in Genshin Impact version 4.2.

Note: Major spoilers ahead from Genshin Impact version 4.2 Archon Quest. Read only if you are willing to learn about Furina’s fate.

HoYoverse Furina does not die in Genshin Impact

Does Furina die in Genshin Impact version 4.2?

No, Furina does not die in Genshin Impact version 4.2. The Archon Quest in version 4.2 revealed that Furina was never the Hydro Archon to begin with. She was a human, but, Focalors, the true Hydro Archon asked Furina to act like the God to deceive both the people as well as Celestia.

The motive behind this was to ensure the safety of the people of Fontaine. As it happens, Fontaine was initially comprised of Oceanids. However, the previous Hydro Archon, Egeria converted them and created humanoids. This was considered a sin by Celestia and thus people of Fontaine were cursed.

Once Focalors became the Hydro Archon, she had to figure out a way to save everyone. Therefore, she devised a plan and Furina was the most important piece of the puzzle. Furina had to act like the Hydro Archon until now (500 years have passed between then and now) and put on a show.

Focalors warned Furina that if she slipped even once, Fontaine would be destroyed by the prophecy. Fortunately, through Furina’s grit and determination, she was able to put up a show that led to the events of version 4.2, thereby freeing Fontaine from the curse.

However, in case you are wondering, this show that Furina had to put up came at a price. The Archon Quest revealed that Furina had to suffer from loneliness and pain for 500 years as she just wanted to live like a human, but was bound by duty.

This concludes what you need to learn about Furina’s fate in Genshin Impact. There is a lot more to the story, but it is better if you experience it yourself. In the meantime, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

