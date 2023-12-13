Cloud Retainer in Genshin Impact: Leaks, and everything we know

Cloud Retainer, the Adeptus from Liyue is set to become playable in Genshin Impact version 4.4. Here are all the leaks and everything we know so far about the character.

Cloud Retainer is a character who was introduced in Genshin Impact during the very first Liyue Archon Quest. However, we only got to see her form as a crane back in the day. During the Lantern Rite festival in 2023, we finally got a glimpse of Cloud Retainer’s human form in the game.

As it happens, ever since her human form was revealed, players have been hyped for her to become playable. Fortunately, she is going to become playable during the 2024 Lantern Rite festival. There is quite a bit of information available on her as well, through leaks and rumors.

Here is all you need to know about Cloud Retainer in Genshin Impact.

No, there is no official release date for Cloud Retainer in Genshin Impact. However, if she does become playable in version 4.4, then her banner should arrive on January 31, 2023.

Cloud Retainer element and weapon in Genshin Impact

Cloud Retainer is rumored to be an Anemo catalyst user in Genshin Impact. Apart from that, leakers have claimed that she will primarily function as a support for other units.

Cloud Retainer gameplay in Genshin Impact

There is very little information available surrounding Cloud Retainer’s gameplay. However, early leaks suggest that she will be a healer and will buff plunging attack damage for other characters. Therefore, she might be a very good support for Xiao, though this leak sounds extremely restrictive.

We will update this section with more details once further information is released in the coming days.

This is all you need to know about Cloud Retainer in Genshin Impact. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

