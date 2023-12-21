All Genshin Impact Xianyun ascension materials

Xianyun is an upcoming 5-star Anemo unit in Genshin Impact. Here is everything you need to know regarding the ascension materials for the character.

Xianyun is the real name of Cloud Retainer who has remained one of the most anticipated units for a while now. Her human form has captivated players across the world and they are eagerly waiting for her banner to release.

However, if you are looking to pull for Cloud Retainer in the game upon release, you will also need access to her ascension materials. She is a support unit, which means ascending her to level 90 will be mandatory.

Here are all the ascension materials you need for Xianyun in Genshin Impact.

HoYoverse Xianyun ascension materials have been leaked

Xianyun ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Xianyun’s ascension materials are not available yet, but the leakers at Honey Hunter World have already provided everything you need to know. As it happens, you will need access to Vayuda Turquoise Silver, Cloudseam Scale, a brand-new Local specialty, and Divining Scroll to level her up.

Cloudseam Scale and the new Local specialty will be available from the upcoming Liyue region, Chenyu Vale. The total number of materials you will need is listed below:

Vayuda Turquoise Silver x1

Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x9

Vayuda Turquoise Chunk x9

Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone x6

New Local Speciality x168

Cloudseam Scale x46

Divining Scroll x18

Sealed Scroll x30

Forbidden Curse Scroll x36

Xianyun talent level-up materials in Genshin Impact

The talent materials you will need for Xianyun in Genshin Impact have been listed below:

Teachings of Gold x9

Guide to Guild x63

Philosophies of Gold x114

Divining Scroll x18

Sealed Scroll x66

Forbidden Curse Scroll x93

Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom x18

Crown of Insight x3

This is all you need to know about Xianyun ascension and talent level-up materials in Genshin Impact. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

