All Genshin Impact Ayaka ascension materials

Ayaka is set to receive a rerun alongside Genshin Impact version update 4.3. Here is everything you need to know about the ascension materials for the characters.

Ayaka is a pretty old unit in Genshin Impact at this point. She was released back in version update 2.0 and since then she has been able to maintain her position as one of the most popular hyper-carry units in the game. She is not as strong in the current meta as she was back then, but if you have Shenhe and Furina, Ayaka can still deal a lot of damage.

Therefore, if you do not have Ayaka yet and looking to get her instead of Navia, you will need to collect her ascension materials as soon as possible. All her ascension materials are readily available for farming as of right now.

Here is what you need to know regarding the ascension materials for Ayaka in the game.

HoYoverse Ayaka ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Ayaka ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Ayaka in Genshin Impact requires Shivada Jade Silver, Sakura Bloom, Perpetual Heart, Old Handguard, Kageuchi Handguard, and Famed Handguard. The total number of materials you need to ascend her to 90 has been listed below:

Shivada Jade Silver x1

Shivada Jade Fragment x9

Shivada Jade Chunk x9

Shivada Jade Gemstone x6

Sakura Bloom x168

Perpetual Heart x46

Old Handguard x18

Kageuchi Handguard x30

Famed Handguard x46

Ayaka talent level-up materials in Genshin Impact

The talent level-up materials you need for Ayaka in the game have been listed below:

Teachings of Elegance x9

Guide to Elegance x63

Philosophies of Elegance x114

Old Handguard x18

Kageuchi Handguard x66

Famed Handguard x93

Bloodjade Branch x18

Crown of Insight x3

This is all you need to know about Ayaka’s Ascension materials in Genshin Impact. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

