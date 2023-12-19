All Genshin Impact Ayaka ascension materials

All Genshin Impact Ayaka ascension materialsHoYoverse
Ayaka is set to receive a rerun alongside Genshin Impact version update 4.3. Here is everything you need to know about the ascension materials for the characters.
Ayaka is a pretty old unit in Genshin Impact at this point. She was released back in version update 2.0 and since then she has been able to maintain her position as one of the most popular hyper-carry units in the game. She is not as strong in the current meta as she was back then, but if you have Shenhe and Furina, Ayaka can still deal a lot of damage.
Therefore, if you do not have Ayaka yet and looking to get her instead of Navia, you will need to collect her ascension materials as soon as possible. All her ascension materials are readily available for farming as of right now.
Here is what you need to know regarding the ascension materials for Ayaka in the game.
Ayaka ascension materials in Genshin Impact
Ayaka in Genshin Impact requires Shivada Jade Silver, Sakura Bloom, Perpetual Heart, Old Handguard, Kageuchi Handguard, and Famed Handguard. The total number of materials you need to ascend her to 90 has been listed below:
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
- Shivada Jade Silver x1
- Shivada Jade Fragment x9
- Shivada Jade Chunk x9
- Shivada Jade Gemstone x6
- Sakura Bloom x168
- Perpetual Heart x46
- Old Handguard x18
- Kageuchi Handguard x30
- Famed Handguard x46
Ayaka talent level-up materials in Genshin Impact
The talent level-up materials you need for Ayaka in the game have been listed below:
- Teachings of Elegance x9
- Guide to Elegance x63
- Philosophies of Elegance x114
- Old Handguard x18
- Kageuchi Handguard x66
- Famed Handguard x93
- Bloodjade Branch x18
- Crown of Insight x3
This is all you need to know about Ayaka’s Ascension materials in Genshin Impact. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.
Games like Genshin Impact | Best Barbara build in Genshin Impact | Best Genshin Impact Wish Simulators | Genshin Impact stats tracker | Is Genshin Impact cross-platform? | All free characters in Genshin Impact | Genshin Impact pick rates | What is Pity in Genshin Impact? | Where to get Radish in Genshin Impact | Where to find your screenshot folder in Genshin Impact | Best Diluc build in Genshin Impact