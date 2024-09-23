Yanagi in Zenless Zone Zero: Leaks and everything we know

Yanagi is an upcoming S-rank unit in Zenless Zone Zero, announced as playable for version 1.3 on September 23, 2024.

While Zenless Zone Zero fans have been preparing to pull for Ceasar King and Burnice White, HoYoverse has started revealing information about future character releases. The first character introduced as part of this is Yanagi.

This character has made an appearance in the game as part of Section 6 alongside Miyabi. She helped Wise find Belle while being stuck inside a Hollow Zone.

Article continues after ad

If you are interested in pulling for Yanagi in Zenless Zone Zero, we have you covered.

No, there is no official release date for Yanagi.

However, based on the timing of the drip marketing, it has been confirmed that she will be playable in the first half of version 1.3. As per the usual 6-week schedule, this patch update will be available towards the beginning of November.

HoYoverse Yanagi is an upcoming unit in Zenless Zone Zero.

Who is Yanagi?

Tsukishiro Yanagi is the Deputy Chief of Section 6 in Zenless Zone Zero. Section 6 is a special operations unit in New Eridu that is tasked with operations against dangerous Hollows.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Yanagi is a very hardworking individual and she takes her work very seriously. Based on the description provided by HoYoverse, she once fainted due to exhaustion from overworking.

Additionally, she is also quite proud and feels that all evil must be eradicated and it is Section 6 that will decide what counts as bad in New Eridu.

Element and attribute

Yanagi is an Electric unit in Zenless Zone Zero similar to Grace Howard.

She will also be an Anomaly unit similar to Jane Doe.

Article continues after ad

Leaked kit

Zenless Zone Zero leakers have provided some early information on Yanagi’s leaked kit. They are as follows:

Core Skill gives her extra Anomaly Mastery up by 32%

Reduces Electric RES by 20% and grants 30% Disorder DMG bonus and 30% General DMG Bonus

Ultimate increase her or team’s DMG bonus by 30%

She can change her stance (unclear what this means at this point)

She has two sets of Normal Attacks per stance and her EX move has a cost of 60

Has a unique time slow in her kit which activates after using her Ultimate

This is all you need to know about Yanagi so far in Zenless Zone Zero. For more on the game, check out our version 1.2 hub. You can also check out our guides for Jane Doe and Seth Lowell to cruise through all the content in New Eridu.