Caesar King in Zenless Zone Zero: Leaks and everything we know

Caesar King is an upcoming unit in Zenless Zone Zero set for release in version 1.2 and here’s what we know about her from in-game information and leaks.

Zenless Zone Zero version 1.2 is still quite some time away from release, but HoYoverse has provided some information on a couple of upcoming units arriving in the patch. The two characters revealed so far are Caesar King and Burnice White.

This game’s tier list is still in its infant stages which means players are still waiting for characters to complete their teams. As such, there is a lot of excitement for Caesar King who is expected to bring added variety to how you play Zenless Zone Zero.

Article continues after ad

If you are one of those players who wants to learn more about Caesar King, we have you covered.

HoYoverse Caesar King is an upcoming S-rank unit in Zenless Zone Zero.

No, Caesar King does not have a release date in Zenless Zone Zero.

However, HoYoverse has confirmed that she will be playable in version 1.2. This means players can expect her to be available somewhere around the end of September 2024.

Article continues after ad

Who is Caesar King?

There is little information about Caesar King so far. However, based on what has been revealed so far, she is the current leader of the Sons of Claydon faction in the game. This faction is known to operate in the outer regions of New Eridu.

Article continues after ad

Caesar King is known to be a very simple person as per statements from Lucy. We also know that she has inherited her post from her father. Billy even seems to know her as he refers to her as “Big Sis” while introducing Anby and Nicole.

Caesar King rarity, element, and attribute

Leaks suggest that Caesar King is of S-rank rarity similar to the likes of Ellen and Zhu Yuan.

Her element has been confirmed to be Physical, similar to Billy, the Kid.

Article continues after ad

Finally, he will be a Defense unit in Zenless Zone Zero similar to Ben and this was confirmed as part of the announcement from HoYoverse.

This is all we know about Caesar King so far in Zenless Zone Zero. If you want to learn more about the game, you can check out all the contents of version 1.1 or farm up some much-wanted Polychrome by following our Polychrome guide.