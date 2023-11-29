Zenless Zone Zero banner: What is the current banner?

Zenless Zone Zero banners enable players to unlock new characters and add them to their rosters. So, here are all the current and future Zenless Zone Zero banners.

The current Zenless Zone Zero banners allow players to obtain new characters and try out different team comps in the game. Like most gacha games, these banners rotate regularly and can drastically change the meta.

Now that the Zenless Zone Zero beta has finally arrived, many players will be wondering what characters can be rolled for. So, if you’re looking to spend your hard-earned Master Tapes on the current or upcoming banners, we’ve got everything you need to know right here.

What is the current Zenless Zone Zero banner?

HoYoverse Ellen is the current S-rank character to receive a rate up on the Zenless Zone Zero banner.

The current Zenless Zone Zero banner is the ‘Mellow Waveride’, which was released with the arrival of the closed beta. This banner features the powerful S-Rank character, Ellen. As a member of the Victoria Housekeeping, Ellen is no stranger to cleaning up her enemies with her deadly Ice attacks.

Players will also be able to obtain the following A-rank characters:

Corin (Physical)

Ben (Fire)

When does the current Zenless Zone Zero banner end?

The current Zenless Zone Zero banner will run from November 24, 2023, and will end on December 24, 2023.

This gives players plenty of time to roll on the Ellen banner, and add some powerful A-star characters to their team. As always, we’ll update this section should HoYoverse extend this date further.

Zenless Zone Zero standard banner

HoYoverse The Zenless Zone Zero standard banner features a variety of characters.

The Zenless Zone Zero standard banner is the ‘Star-Studded Cast’, which is a permanent banner. It’s here where players can roll for a variety of Stable Channel characters, Bangboos, and W-Engines.

It’s important to note, that the Zenless Zone Zero standard banner includes a discount on your first few pulls. If that wasn’t enough, you’ll also be guaranteed an S-Rank character. Because of this, we recommended new players utilize the standard banner to claim these bonuses before pulling on the Mellow Waveride banner.

Do we know what the next Zenless Zone Zero banner is?

HoYoverse has yet to reveal details on the next Zenless Zone Zero banner. As always, we’ll update this section as and when receive more information.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about Zenless Zonee Zero’s banners. Make sure you check our Zenless Zone Zero hub for all the latest news.