Best Soukaku Zenless Zone Zero build: W-Engine, Drive Disc, team comp & more

Soukaku is an A-rank agent in Zenless Zone Zero who can act as an excellent Support unit. Here’s everything you need to know about her best W-Engines, Drive Disc, and more.

Zenless Zone Zero has taken the gacha world by storm, with over 50 million downloads since its launch on July 4. While Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail have 4-star and 5-star characters, ZZZ features A-rank and S-rank agents.

Ellen is the current featured S-rank agent for the game’s first limited banner, which runs until July 23. As for the A-ranks, Soukaku and Anton can also be pulled from this banner. Soukaku is an excellent character who can provide ATK and Ice DMG buffs, making her a great counterpart to Ellen.

If you managed to score yourself Soukaku, keep reading to find out her best W-Engines, Drive Disc, and more.

Soukaku abilities in Zenless Zone Zero

Basic Attack – Making Rice Cakes Press Basic Attack to activate. Unleashes up to 3 attacks, dealing Physical DMG.

Basic Attack – Making Rice Cakes (Frosted Banner) When Frosted Banner is active, press Basic Attack to activate. Unleashes up to 3 faster attacks in front, dealing Ice DMG.



Dodge

Dodge – Grab a Bite Press Dodge to activate. A rapid dodge. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

– Dash Attack – 50/50 Press Basic Attack during a Dodge to activate. Slashes enemies in front, dealing Physical DMG.

Dash Attack – 50/50 (Frosted Banner) When Frosted Banner is active, press Basic Attack during a Dodge to activate. Slashes enemies in front, dealing Ice DMG.

Dodge Counter – Away From My Snacks Press Basic Attack during a Perfect Dodge to activate. Slashes enemies in front, dealing Ice DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.



Assist

Reactive Assist – A Set for Two When the on-field character is launched, Press Perfect Assist to activate. Slashes enemies in front, dealing Ice DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Defensive Assist – Guarding Tactics When the character on field is about to be attacked, press Perfect Assist to activate.

Parries the enemy’s attack, dealing massive Daze. This skill excels at parrying enemy attacks and reduces the consumption of Assist Points when the character is under intense attacks. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Assist Follow-Up – Sweeping Strike Press Special Attack after a Defensive Assist to activate. Charges and strikes enemies in front, dealing Ice DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.



Special Attack

Special Attack – Cooling Bento Press Special Attack to activate. Soukaku releases a wind current in front of her and unleashes her finishing move, dealing Ice DMG. Anti-Interrupt level is increased while using this skill, and DMG taken is reduced by 40%. Holding Special Attack while using this skill allows for a quick transition to Fly the Flag.

Special Attack – Rally! Hold Special Attack to activate. Soukaku plunges her weapon into the ground, morphs it into a flag, and launches Fly the Flag, dealing Ice DMG. Hitting an enemy with Fly the Flag triggers a Quick Assist. Pressing Basic Attack or Special Attack after Fly the Flag activates a Special Attack as she retracts the flag, dealing Ice DMG. If Soukaku owns 3 stacks of Vortex on using Fly the Flag, she consumes all 3 stacks and enters the Frosted Banner state. In the Frosted Banner state, she can unleash an enhanced Basic Attack or an enhanced Dash Attack, dealing massive Ice DMG. This effect can last up to 45s or stack up to 6 times. Soukaku’s weapon gains Vortexes in the following circumstances: Gains 1 stack of Vortex when launching an EX Special Attack, Gains 1 stack of Vortex when launching a Chain Attack, Gains 3 stacks of Vortex when launching an Ultimate. Soukaku can accumulate a maximum of 3 stacks of Vortex.

EX Special Attack – Fanning Mosquitoes When Soukaku has enough Energy, press Special Attack to activate. Releases wind currents of extended range in front of her, dealing massive Ice DMG. This skill can be used in rapid succession by pressing repeatedly. Each use consumes a specified amount of Energy. When Soukaku’s Energy is depleted, or you stop pressing the button, she unleashes a powerful finishing move that deals massive Ice DMG. Anti-Interrupt level is increased while using this skill, and her DMG taken is reduced by 40%. Holding Special Attack while using this skill allows for a quick transition to Fly the Flag.



Chain Attack

Chain Attack – Pudding Slash When a Chain Attack is triggered, select the character to activate.

Soukaku quickly unleashes a series of strikes at enemies in front of her and follows up with Fly the Flag, dealing massive Ice DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Ultimate – Extra Large Pudding Slash When Decibel Rating is at Maximum, press Chain Attack to activate.

Soukaku quickly unleashes a series of even more strikes at enemies in front of her and follows up with Fly the Flag, dealing massive Ice DMG. Upon activating this skill, Soukaku enters the Masked state and deals 25% increased Daze for 15s. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.



Core Skill

Core Passive – Blade Flurry When Soukaku launches Fly the Flag, her ATK is increased by 6.25% of her base ATK for 12s. When consuming Vortex during Fly the Flag, the ATK increase is doubled. This buff given can be passed along to characters switching in via Chain Attacks or Assist Attacks triggered by Fly the Flag.

Additional Ability – Group Set Meal When another character in your squad shares the same Attribute or Faction: When Soukaku consumes Vortex to activate Fly the Flag, the Ice DMG of the squad is increased by 15%.



Mindscape Cinema

Mindscape Cinema is similar to Genshin Impact’s constellation system in that the more copies you pull of each character, the more buffs you receive. Here are the effects of all the Mindscape Cinema levels for Soukaku:

Uplifting Current (MC1) When Soukaku triggers Core Passive: Blade Banner or Additional Ability: Group Set Meal, the buff duration is increased by 8s.

Experimental Charging Module (MC2) When Soukaku’s Basic Attack, Dash Attack, Dodge Counter, or Quick Assist hits an enemy, there’s a 15% chance she gains 1 stack of Vortex, triggering up to once per second. When Vortex reaches max stacks, any additional stacks grant Soukaku 1.2 Energy instead.

Attendance Meal Allowance (MC3) Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack Lv. +2

Hypothermia (MC4) If an enemy is hit by Fly the Flag, the target’s Ice RES is reduced by 10% for 8s.

Late-Night Snacks (MC5) Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack Lv. +2

Northern Wind (MC6) While in the Frosted Banner state, the number of usable enhanced Basic Attacks and enhanced Dash Attacks are increased to 12, and also deal 45% more DMG.



Best W-Engines for Soukaku in Zenless Zone Zero

The best W-Engine for Soukaku in Zenless Zone Zero is the A-rank Bashful Demon. This W-Engine increases Soukaku’s Ice DMG by 15% and improves all team members’ ATK by 2% for 12 seconds after launching an EX Special Attack.

If you don’t have the aforementioned W-Engine, we recommend using Slice of Life. This will generate more Decibels and Energy for Soukaku after any team members’ Dodge Counter, EX Special Attack, Assist Attack, or Chain Attack.

W-Engine Details

Bashful Demon Increases Ice DMG by 15%. When launching an EX Special Attack, all squad members’ ATK increases by 2% for 12s, stacking up to 4 times. Repeated triggers refresh the duration. Passive effects of the same name do not stack.

Slice of Time Any squad members’ Dodge Counter, EX Special Attack, Assist Attack, or Chain Attack respectively generates 20/25/30/35 more Decibels and generates 0.7 Energy for the equipper. This effect can trigger once every 12s. The cooldown for each type of attack is independent of others. Passive effects of the same name do not stack.



Best Drive Disc for Soukaku in Zenless Zone Zero

The best Drive Disc for Soukaku in Zenless Zero is Swing Jazz. The set bonus for this Drive Disc is as follows:

Set Set Bonus

Swing Jazz 2-piece: Energy Regen increases by 20%.

4-piece: Launching a Chain Attack or Ultimate increases all squad members’ DMG by 15% for 12s. Passive effects of the same name do not stack.

For the final two spots, we recommend running the two-piece Hormone Punk Drive Disc set.

Set Set Bonus

Hormone Punk

2-piece: Increases ATK by 10%.

Soukaku promotion and skill enhancement materials

Promotion

You will need to farm Basic Support Certification Seal, Advanced Support Certification Seal, and Ruler Certification Seal for Soukaku. Here is the exact number of required materials:

Basic Support Certification Seal x4

Advanced Support Certification Seal x32

Ruler Certification Seal x30

Dennies x800,000

Skill Enhancement Materials

Soukaku in Zenless Zone Zero needs Basic Freeze Chip, Advanced Freeze Chip, Specialized Freeze Chip, Hamster Cage Pass, Finale Dance Shoes, and Higher Dimensional Data: Murderous Obituary. The exact number of required materials is below:

Basic Freeze Chip x25

Advanced Freeze Chip x75

Specialized Freeze Chip x250

Finale Dance Shoes x9

Higher Dimensional Data: Murderous Obituary x60

Hamster Cage Pass x5

Dennies x2.5 million

Soukaku pros and cons in Zenless Zone Zero

Pros Cons Can provide ATK buffs Lengthy Special Attack Simple Freeze application is beneficial alongside an Ice DMG buff

Best Soukaku team comp in Zenless Zone Zero

The best team composition featuring Soukaku is alongside Ellen and Lycaon on a Shock team. Soukaku and Lycaon’s combined ATK buffs can greatly increase Ellen’s damage output. Additionally, the powerful pair can create Ice DMG buffs and decrease enemy Ice RES.

As for your Bangboo, we suggest using Butler to generate an additional 20% Energy based on the number of Victoria Housekeeping Co. characters in your party.

For more coverage of HoYoverse's latest gacha game, read our guides for Zenless Zero codes and controller support. You can also check out our build guides for Rina and Lycaon.