Zenless Zone Zero 1.2 update: Release date, banners & events

HoYoverse conducted the official livestream for Zenless Zone Zero version 1.2 on September 13, 2024, and revealed valuable information surrounding the upcoming content, banners, and events.

Zenless Zone Zero players are still busy pulling for Jane Doe, but HoYoverse has started to move on from one of the most successful banners of the game as they look to the future. As such, they have revealed all the information surrounding the upcoming version 1.2 update.

In this patch, players will come across a brand new region of the game as they take a sip from the cup of the Wild West and meet characters like Burnice White and Caesar King. Additionally, there will be new story bits to enjoy, events to explore, and Polychromes to collect.

If you are excited about the patch update, we have you covered with all the necessary information.

Zenless Zone Zero version 1.2 will be available on September 25, 2024.

This was confirmed by the developers during the livestream on September 13, 2024.

Banners and new characters

HoYoverse Caesar King is one of the feature 5-star units in version 1.2.

Zenless Zone Zero version 1.2 will feature two new characters, Caesar King and Burnice White. The banners they will feature in are as follows:

Phase 1

Caesar King (5-star, Defense, Physical)

Tusks of Fury (W-Engine, 5-star)

Phase 2

Burnice White (5-star, Fire, Anomaly)

Flamemaker Shaker (W-Engine, 5-star)

Additionally, the new Bangboo called Red Moccus will also be available during the version 1.2 update.

New Story

HoYoverse Zenless Zone Zero will feature a new story mode in version 1.2.

Zenless Zone Zero version 1.2 will feature a brand new story mode called Tour De Inferno.

Additionally, players will also be able to enjoy the Burnice White Agent Story, A Stroke of Luck.

Events

HoYoverse Zenless Zone Zero will feature multiple new events in version 1.2.

During version 1.2, Proxies will come across multiple events to earn Polychromes and other rewards. The rewards are as follows:

Overlord’s Feast : This is the featured event of version 1.2 where Proxies will have to rebuild a diner. Additionally, you get to claim the A-rank agent Lucy.

: This is the featured event of version 1.2 where Proxies will have to rebuild a diner. Additionally, you get to claim the A-rank agent Lucy. Bizzare Brigade : Take on the role of a little traveler and take part in challenges with friends you meet along the way.

: Take on the role of a little traveler and take part in challenges with friends you meet along the way. Roaming the Ether: Receive an old computer from a past civilization. Investigate and obtain valuable rewards.

Receive an old computer from a past civilization. Investigate and obtain valuable rewards. Ridu For You : Unlock new puzzles at the new stand and you can obtain Polychromes and Name Cards for completing challenges.

: Unlock new puzzles at the new stand and you can obtain Polychromes and Name Cards for completing challenges. 141 Friendship Fair : A new business plan is under effect for 141 players who can participate in that to earn Polychrome.

: A new business plan is under effect for 141 players who can participate in that to earn Polychrome. Investigator Training Course : Players will get to learn what it means to be a Hollow Investigator while using characters that they own.

: Players will get to learn what it means to be a Hollow Investigator while using characters that they own. All New Program: Login for seven days to earn 10 Master Encrypted Tapes.

This is all we know about Zenless Zone Zero version 1.2. For more on the game, check out the codes you can redeem, how to reroll, and all the free characters you can unlock.