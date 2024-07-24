Zenless Zone Zero Hoshimi Miyabi: Leaks & everything we know

Hoshimi Miyabi is an upcoming Ice character who will be released in a future Zenless Zone Zero update, so here’s everything we know about her abilities, lore, and how she’ll function in-game.

Zenless Zone Zero is filled with plenty of characters for players to unlock, and while many are currently rolling on the Zhu Yuan banner, there are several unreleased characters on the horizon. One of these is none other than the esteemed Section 6 leader, Hoshimi Miyabi.

Article continues after ad

This deadly Ice and Slash-type character is renowned for her deadly sword attacks, which will likely make her a popular pick amongst Raiden Shogun mains.

So, if you’re looking to prepare your Polychromes for the upcoming banner or just want to know what to expect when Miyabi makes her debut, then here’s everything you need to know.

No, HoYoverse has yet to reveal an official release date for Hoshimi Miyabi.

Article continues after ad

However, leakers believe she will make her debut in the 1.3 update, alongside fellow Section 6 members Harumasa and Yanagi. This would make sense considering the devs release characters based on their factions.

Article continues after ad

For example, we currently know that Criminal Investigation Special Response Team members: Qingyi, Jane Doe, and Seth Lowell are all meant to make their appearance in the 1.1 update.

Character details

HoYoverse Hoshimi Miyabi is an Ice Slash-type character.

Hoshimi Miyabi is a Slash-type character who utilizes her deadly Ice attacks to eliminate her enemies. Miyabi is also the head of Hollow Special Operations Section 6, and the successor of a renowned martial arts family in New Eridu.

As the leader of Section 6, Miyabi has a strong sense of responsibility for maintaining order. She maintains this “order” by striking fear into her enemies by using her renowned sword skills to slice through any would-be threats.

Article continues after ad

The mayor of New Eridu also famously gave Miyabi the title of “Void Hunter”, making her the youngest member amongst those that fight the Hollows.

Article continues after ad

Hoshimi Miyabi abilities

Hoshimi Miyabi’s abilities were revealed during CBT1, so there is plenty of information when it comes to her deadly kit. Of course, like all early information, HoYoverse could make adjustments before her official debut.

You can read all of Hoshimi Miyabi’s abilities below:

Basic Attack

ABILITY NAME DESCRIPTION Kazahana Press Basic Attack to launch this attack. Unleashes up to 5 slashes. The first 3 attacks deal Physical damage, then 4th and 5th attacks deal Ice damage. Upon unleashing the 5th slash, gain a stack of Arcane Blade. Shimotsuki When Miyabi has 3 stacks of Arcane Blade, press Basic Attack to launch this attack.

Consumes Arcane Blade stacks to launch a powerful slash, dealing massive Ice damage.

Anti-Interrupt level is increased while using this skill.

Dodge

ABILITY NAME DESCRIPTION Mizutori Press Dodge to dodge. A rapid dodge. Character is invulnerable while using this skill. Fuyubachi Press Basic Attack during a dodge to launch this attack. Slashes enemies in front, dealing Physical damage. Kan Suzume Press Basic Attack during a perfect dodge to launch this attack. Slashes enemies in front, dealing Ice damage. Upon unleashing this skill, gain a stack of Arcane Blade.

Character is invulnerable while during the attack.

Special Attack

ABILITY NAME DESCRIPTION Miyuki Press Special Attack to launch this attack. Slashes enemies in a line, dealing Ice damage. Anti-Interrupt level is increased while using this skill. Hanabira Yuki When Miyabi has enough energy, press Special Attack to launch this attack. Spend Energy to unleash a powerful slash at enemies in a straight line in front, dealing massive Ice damage. Gain 1 stack of Arcane Blade when using this skill. Character is invulnerable while using this skill. When Miyabi has enough Energy, hold down Special Attack to launch this skill. Spend Energy to unleash a powerful slash on enemies in a circular area in front, dealing massive Ice damage. Gain 1 stack of Arcane Blade when using this skill — Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Chain Attack

ABILITY NAME DESCRIPTION Haru Tatsu When a Combo Attack is triggered, press the character icon to launch this attack.

Unleashes a series of powerful slashes at enemies in a large area, dealing massive Ice damage. Character is invulnerable while using this skill. Nagori Yuki When Miyabi’s Decibel Rating is at ‘Maximum’, press Ultimate to launch this attack.

Unleashes a powerful slash at enemies in a large area, dealing massive Ice damage.

Character is invulnerable while using this skill. Kashin-FuSlash Ice When the character in combat is knocked up, press Assist to launch this attack

Slashes enemies in front, dealing Ice damage. Character is invulnerable during the attack.

Core Skill

ABILITY NAME DESCRIPTION A Setsujo Ka-shimo Deals 28% more damage if Miyabi’s Sub-Attack hits an enemy whose HP is below 50%. B Zanshin Maxes out Arcane Blade stacks when launching her Combo Attack or Ultimate. C Shino Breathing Increase Energy Recovery by 20% for 5 seconds when launching a Sub-Attack. D Concentration On entering Sheathe stance, Miyabi gains 50% bonus CRIT chance if she uses her EX Special Attack within 0.5 seconds.

Now that you know all about Hoshimi Miyabi, you’ll want to consider saving your Polychromes for her banner release. If the new character isn’t to your liking, then you can always check out our best builds for Ellen, Nicole, Soukaku, and Rina.