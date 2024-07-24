Zenless Zone Zero Hoshimi Miyabi: Leaks & everything we know

Zenless Zone Zero Hoshimi Miyabi: Leaks & everything we knowHoYoverse
Hoshimi Miyabi is an upcoming Ice character who will be released in a future Zenless Zone Zero update, so here’s everything we know about her abilities, lore, and how she’ll function in-game.
Zenless Zone Zero is filled with plenty of characters for players to unlock, and while many are currently rolling on the Zhu Yuan banner, there are several unreleased characters on the horizon. One of these is none other than the esteemed Section 6 leader, Hoshimi Miyabi.
This deadly Ice and Slash-type character is renowned for her deadly sword attacks, which will likely make her a popular pick amongst Raiden Shogun mains.
So, if you’re looking to prepare your Polychromes for the upcoming banner or just want to know what to expect when Miyabi makes her debut, then here’s everything you need to know.
Is there a Hoshimi Miyabi release date?
No, HoYoverse has yet to reveal an official release date for Hoshimi Miyabi.
However, leakers believe she will make her debut in the 1.3 update, alongside fellow Section 6 members Harumasa and Yanagi. This would make sense considering the devs release characters based on their factions.
For example, we currently know that Criminal Investigation Special Response Team members: Qingyi, Jane Doe, and Seth Lowell are all meant to make their appearance in the 1.1 update.
Character details
Hoshimi Miyabi is a Slash-type character who utilizes her deadly Ice attacks to eliminate her enemies. Miyabi is also the head of Hollow Special Operations Section 6, and the successor of a renowned martial arts family in New Eridu.
As the leader of Section 6, Miyabi has a strong sense of responsibility for maintaining order. She maintains this “order” by striking fear into her enemies by using her renowned sword skills to slice through any would-be threats.
The mayor of New Eridu also famously gave Miyabi the title of “Void Hunter”, making her the youngest member amongst those that fight the Hollows.
Hoshimi Miyabi abilities
Hoshimi Miyabi’s abilities were revealed during CBT1, so there is plenty of information when it comes to her deadly kit. Of course, like all early information, HoYoverse could make adjustments before her official debut.
You can read all of Hoshimi Miyabi’s abilities below:
Basic Attack
|ABILITY NAME
|DESCRIPTION
|Kazahana
|Press Basic Attack to launch this attack. Unleashes up to 5 slashes. The first 3 attacks deal Physical damage, then 4th and 5th attacks deal Ice damage. Upon unleashing the 5th slash, gain a stack of Arcane Blade.
|Shimotsuki
|When Miyabi has 3 stacks of Arcane Blade, press Basic Attack to launch this attack.
Consumes Arcane Blade stacks to launch a powerful slash, dealing massive Ice damage.
Anti-Interrupt level is increased while using this skill.
Dodge
|ABILITY NAME
|DESCRIPTION
|Mizutori
|Press Dodge to dodge. A rapid dodge. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.
|Fuyubachi
|Press Basic Attack during a dodge to launch this attack. Slashes enemies in front, dealing Physical damage.
|Kan Suzume
|Press Basic Attack during a perfect dodge to launch this attack. Slashes enemies in front, dealing Ice damage. Upon unleashing this skill, gain a stack of Arcane Blade.
Character is invulnerable while during the attack.
Special Attack
|ABILITY NAME
|DESCRIPTION
|Miyuki
|Press Special Attack to launch this attack. Slashes enemies in a line, dealing Ice damage. Anti-Interrupt level is increased while using this skill.
|Hanabira Yuki
|When Miyabi has enough energy, press Special Attack to launch this attack. Spend Energy to unleash a powerful slash at enemies in a straight line in front, dealing massive Ice damage. Gain 1 stack of Arcane Blade when using this skill. Character is invulnerable while using this skill. When Miyabi has enough Energy, hold down Special Attack to launch this skill. Spend Energy to unleash a powerful slash on enemies in a circular area in front, dealing massive Ice damage. Gain 1 stack of Arcane Blade when using this skill — Character is invulnerable while using this skill.
Chain Attack
|ABILITY NAME
|DESCRIPTION
|Haru Tatsu
|When a Combo Attack is triggered, press the character icon to launch this attack.
Unleashes a series of powerful slashes at enemies in a large area, dealing massive Ice damage. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.
|Nagori Yuki
|When Miyabi’s Decibel Rating is at ‘Maximum’, press Ultimate to launch this attack.
Unleashes a powerful slash at enemies in a large area, dealing massive Ice damage.
Character is invulnerable while using this skill.
|Kashin-FuSlash Ice
|When the character in combat is knocked up, press Assist to launch this attack
Slashes enemies in front, dealing Ice damage. Character is invulnerable during the attack.
Core Skill
|ABILITY
|NAME
|DESCRIPTION
|A
|Setsujo Ka-shimo
|Deals 28% more damage if Miyabi’s Sub-Attack hits an enemy whose HP is below 50%.
|B
|Zanshin
|Maxes out Arcane Blade stacks when launching her Combo Attack or Ultimate.
|C
|Shino Breathing
|Increase Energy Recovery by 20% for 5 seconds when launching a Sub-Attack.
|D
|Concentration
|On entering Sheathe stance, Miyabi gains 50% bonus CRIT chance if she uses her EX Special Attack within 0.5 seconds.
Now that you know all about Hoshimi Miyabi, you’ll want to consider saving your Polychromes for her banner release. If the new character isn’t to your liking, then you can always check out our best builds for Ellen, Nicole, Soukaku, and Rina.