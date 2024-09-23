Lighter in Zenless Zone Zero: Leaks and everything we know

Lighter in Zenless Zone Zero: Leaks and everything we knowHoYoverse
Lighter is an upcoming S-rank unit in Zenless Zone Zero and leakers have revealed valuable information surrounding his kit.
Zenless Zone Zero is in full flow when it comes to character releases. HoYoverse has been regularly releasing new units since launch and leakers have a lot of information to hunt for.
As it happens, one of the recent leaks has revealed a playable unit called Lighter. Players have met them once already in the game as an NPC, but until now it wasn’t clear whether he would be playable or not. He is part of the Sons of Calydon faction, similar to Caesar King and Burnice White.
If you’re interested in learning about Lighter, we have all the necessary information for you. It’s also important to mention that even though the leakers have a good track record, fans should take this information with a grain of salt and wait for official confirmation from the developers.
Does Lighter have a release date in Zenless Zone Zero?
No, there’s no release date for Light in Zenless Zone Zero yet.
However, leakers have claimed that a major portion of his kit is found in version 1.2 files, which suggests he might be available as a trial character.
Element and attribute
Based on leaks, Lighter is a Fire unit similar to Soldier 11.
Additionally, he seems to be a Stun unit like Lycaon.
Leaked kit
Here’s what leaks have to say about Lighter’s kit in Zenless Zone Zero:
- Has a dedicated taunt involving his sunglasses
- He has a long attack with multiple hits
- His fifth Basic Attack can be repeated similar to Qingyi
- EX Special Attack has two parts, default and forward moving, and costs 40 energy
- Backward attack costs 20 energy
- Auto dodge similar to Zhu Yuan
- For every 10 of Lighter’s Basic Attacks that hit opponents, his Fire DMG Bonus is increased between 4.5%-9%. This can happen up to 50 times. The timer refreshes every time Lighter’s hit count is increased.
- When Lighter hits enemies affected by Burn, damage dealt is increased by 15%.
Leaked Mindscape Cinema
- Level 1- After Lighter uses a Chain Attack, Defensive Assist, Quick Assist, or Assist Follow-up, gain a shield equal to 5% of Lighter’s Max HP for 12 seconds. When shield is active, Lighter’s anti-interruption is increased.
- Level 2- For every 10 of Lighter’s Basic Attacks that hit opponents, Lighter’s DMG Bonus is increased by 4%. This effect can stack up 80 hits.
- Level 4- After Lighter uses a Chain Attack, Defensive Assist, Quick Assist, or Assist Follow-up, recover 4 energy.
- Level 6- The Fire DMG Bonus granted by Lighter’s Core Passive is increased to 130% of the original value. After Lighter uses a Chain Attack, Defensive Assist, Quick Assist, or Assist Follow-up, his current hit count is increased by 30.
This is all we know about Lighter so far. For more on the game, check out our version 1.2 hub. You can also check out our guides for Jane Doe and Seth Lowell to cruise through all the content in New Eridu.