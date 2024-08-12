Burnice White in Zenless Zone Zero: Leaks and everything we know

Burnice White is an upcoming unit in Zenless Zone Zero set for release in version 1.2 and, here’s what we know about her so far.

While players are busy preparing for Qingyi and Jane Doe in version 1.1, HoYoverse has revealed information on the upcoming version 1.2 units, Caesar King and Burnice White.

Zenless Zone Zero does not have a well-defined meta yet and players have still been arguing about where everyone fits in the tier lists. As such, a new character like Burnice White can make a lot of difference in shifting the meta and bringing more variety to the gameplay.

If you’re interested in this unit and looking to save for her, we have you covered with all the information about Burnice White right here.

No, Burnice White does not have a release date in Zenless Zone Zero.

However, HoYoverse has confirmed Burnice White will be available in version 1.2 and is expected to be released towards the end of September 2024. The character is anticipated to be playable in the second half of the update.

Who is Burnice White?

Burnice White is part of the Sons of Calydon, the same faction as that of Caesar King. This faction is known to be operating in the outer sections of New Eridu.

Burnice is a pretty sociable person. However, based on the information from HoYoverse, she also has a fascination with Nitro Fuels and explosives. In fact, Piper seems to know her and doesn’t want her near the Steeltusk’s gas tank.

Finally, she’s also adept in making drinks as the leader of Sons of Calydon, Caesar King seems to praise Burnice’s mixing skills.

Burnice White rarity, element, and attribute

Leaks suggest Burnice White will be an S-rank unit in Zenless Zone Zero similar to Zhu Yuan.

Burnice is confirmed to be a Fire wielder like Soldier 11, as well as an Anomaly unit similar to Jane Doe.

This is all we know about Burnice White in Zenless Zone Zero. If you want to learn more about the game, you can check out all the contents of version 1.1 or farm up some much-wanted Polychrome by following our Polychrome guide.

