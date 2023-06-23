XDefiant Year 1 roadmap: Weapons, new maps, Factions, Seasons, more

Ubisoft has unveiled the XDefiant roadmap, giving players a look into the new Seasons, new maps, weapons, and Factions. So, here’s everything we know about XDefiant Year 1 so far.

The XDefiant beta has certainly made a splash so far, with Ubisoft’s free-to-play FPS aiming to rival the likes of CoD. In fact, both casual and competitive FPS players have praised the game for its fluid movement system and snappy gunplay.

While it still may be early days for XDefiant, many fans will be wondering what Ubisoft’s plans are for the game. Fortunately, Ubisoft has unveiled the XDefiant roadmap, which has given us an early look into what kinds of content we can expect to see in Year 1.

Content

XDefiant seasons & battle pass

Ubisoft XDefiant new seasons and Battle Pass will add plenty of new content.

The first year of XDefiant will feature four distinct seasons, each presenting its own unique theme and content. With each new season, a fresh Faction will be introduced to the game, accompanied by new additions including maps and weapons.

Additionally, a unique battle pass will be rolled out with each season. Comprising of 90 tiers, this battle pass will offer a variety of exciting items, like new cosmetics and more.

New Factions

Ubisoft New XDefiant Factions will help keep things fresh.

There will be four Factions released in the first four seasons of XDEfiant. While not much is known about these Factions, Ubisoft has announced the codenames for them, which can be found below:

Ruby

Buzz

Orchard

Horde

We’ll be sure to update these sections as soon as we hear more information, so bookmark this page and check back regularly for more Faction updates.

New weapons & maps

Every season of XDefiant will feature the addition of three new weapons and three maps. This will help keep things feeling fresh for players, while also providing new content that further switches up the game’s meta.

XDefiant pre-season content

Ubisoft XDefiant launches with loads of maps and weapons.

The game’s pre-season launches in Summer 2023 and will feature the following content:

14 maps

5 factions

5 modes

24 weapons

XDefiant creative director, Safy Saada, had this to say about the pre-season content:

“We’re looking forward to our players getting really excited about the content we’re going to deliver at preseason,” Saada says.

“With this being a new IP, I’m also looking forward to naturally building our community around topics like future factions, weapons, and maybe even new mode ideas.”

So, there you have it, that’s the XDefiant Year 1 Roadmap. Make sure you check out our XDefiant page for all the latest news and updates.