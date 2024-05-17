Gaming

All maps and game modes in XDefiant

Sourav Banik
a screenshot of XDefiant gmeplayUbisoft

XDefiant is filled with exciting maps to explore, game modes to try, and players to defeat. So, here are all the maps and game modes you can enjoy.

XDefiant is the brand-new 6v6 first-person shooter by Ubisoft. After going through multiple delays in the past, the game is finally coming.

XDefiant being a multiplayer game means it’ll have various maps and game modes for you to test your prowess against other players in the arena.

While the game is now available to preload on all the current-gen platforms and PCs, you might want to know which maps and game modes you can play when it releases. So, here’s a rundown of all of them.

All maps in XDefiant Preseason

During its Preseason period, you can play 14 maps in XDefiant:

  • Arena
  • Attica Heights
  • Dumbo
  • Echelon HQ
  • Emporium
  • Liberty
  • Mayday
  • Meltdown
  • Midway
  • Nudleplex
  • Pueblito
  • Showtime
  • Times Square
  • Zoo

XDefiant will start with a 6-week Preseason period before hopping onto full-fledged Seasons. Once that happens, Ubisoft will add more maps to the roster and we will update this section accordingly.

All game modes in XDefiant Preseason

At launch, XDefiant will kick off with five game modes:

  • Domination
  • Hot Shot
  • Occupy
  • Escort
  • Zone Control

Domination, Hot Shot, and Occupy are Arena game modes, where “Teams compete in arena-style maps, battling for territorial control.” Whereas, Zone Control and Escort are Progression game modes where players “contest shifting objective points.”

Ranked will not be a part of the playlist at launch. It’s an upcoming feature, however, you can practice and battle it out in competitive matches where 4v4 versions of Domination, Occupy, Escort, and Zone Control will be played.

That’s not all as XDefiant’s Year 1 roadmap has more content planned. This includes 12 new maps and some game modes that will be released across four seasons in Year 1.

