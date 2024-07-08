XDefiant Season 2: Release date & everything else we know

XDefiant Season 2 is next on the calendar, with new maps, weapons, and more all dropping. Here is everything you need to know about XDefiant Season 2 ahead of its release.

Ubisoft’s new shooter XDefiant is now in full swing, the title dropped in May 2024, and has already established a solid player base.

With Ranked Play having recently been added to the game, XDefiant is quickly beginning to add many of the classic game modes players have come to expect from an FPS. However, the game is not without issues, players recently slammed the devs for the continued presence of a recoil bug that they promised to fix months ago.

The first official season of the game is now in focus though details for Season 2 already trickling in. New modes, weapons, maps, characters, and more are all already locked in for the upcoming season.

For those eager to know everything included in XDefiant Season 2, continue reading for all the details.

Season 2 of XDefiant is set to go live on Wednesday, September 24, 2024.

While there is of course the chance that devs at Ubisoft could delay the release of Season 2, we’ll be sure to update this section if there are any changes to its release date.

XDefiant Season 2 content: What will be added?

Ubisoft Ubisoft has released a clear outline of XDefiant’s plans for 2024.

While the full details of XDefiant Season 2 are yet to be released, the official roadmap for the remainder of 2024 indicates that multiple new weapons, maps, and more will be added to the game when Season 2 goes live.

This includes the following content:

Three weapons

Three maps

New Faction (Codename Buzz)

New modes

Battle Pass with 90 Tiers

Weapon adjustments

In regard to the new Faction, recent leaks covered by Dexerto tease what the next group to join XDefiant could be.

Noted among the leaks were characters based around The Crew, Far Cry New Dawn, Assassin’s Creed, as well as more from Watch Dogs, The Division, Splinter Cell, and Ghost Recon: Phantoms. Exactly what may appear in Season 2, if accurate, is unclear.

It’s worth mentioning these leaks correctly guessed that Rainbow Six would be the Season 1 crossover, meaning there is a good chance the other crossovers mentioned could also be on their way soon.

XDefiant season 2 is set to drop on Wednesday, September 24, 2024. Be sure to check back in with this article as we update it with all the latest details.