Gaming

XDefiant Season 1 Battle Pass: All tiers & rewards

Brad Norton
XDefiant Season 1 cover artUbisoft

XDefiant Season 1 is now in focus and we’ve got you covered with a full rundown on the new Battle Pass. From dazzling skins to devastating weapons, here’s everything included in the free and premium reward tracks.

After a few weeks of Pre-Season action upon release, XDefiant’s first full season is now upon us. Season 1 brings a raft of new weapons, maps, modes, and of course, plenty of cosmetics to boot.

Beyond a number of ranked play rewards, the main source of new character and weapon skins is through the Season 1 Battle Pass. With 90 tiers to progress through, there’s plenty to get your hands on.

So to get you up to speed, here’s a full breakdown of the XDefiant Season 1 Battle Pass including its cost and a look at the rewards on offer.

XDefiant Season 1 Battle Pass price

The XDefiant Season 1 Battle Pass costs 700 XCoins, the game’s virtual currency. The smallest purchasable bundle costs $9.99 USD and provides 1,000 XCoins total. However, you can also earn plenty of XCoins by playing the game.

If you were grinding during the Pre-Season, odds are you’ve earned a decent amount of XCoins already. Just by playing and progressing through a good chunk of a Battle Pass, you can earn up to 1,300 XCoins to help towards purchasing the next.

XDefiant Season 1 Battle Pass start and end date

XDefiant’s Season 1 Battle Pass started on July 2 and will end on September 24, 2024. This gives players about three months to grind their way through the 90 tiers of available content.

New weapons in XDefiant Season 1 Battle Pass

Three brand-new weapons are available as part of XDefiant’s Season 1 Battle Pass. They are the Sawed-Off Shotgun secondary, the LVOA-C Assault Rifle, and the L115 Sniper Rifle.

Sawed-Off Shotgun in XDefiantUbisoft
Three new weapons are available in the Season 1 Battle Pass, including the Sawed-Off Shotgun.

All three weapons are available for free, with only cosmetic rewards locked behind the premium track of the Battle Pass. Below are the tiers you can find each of the three weapons:

  • Sawed-Off Shotgun: Tier 80
  • LVOA-C Assault Rifle: Tier 20
  • L115 Sniper Rifle: Tier 50

New skins & cosmetics in XDefiant Season 1 Battle Pass

Beyond new additions to the arsenal, it wouldn’t be a Battle Pass without some shiny new cosmetics too. Of course, XDefiant Season 1 ticks that box.

Topping the bill is a Legendary skin for new character Stark. The Thunderbolt Legendary emits lightning, ensuring it’s one of the most flashy skins on any map.

XDefiant Season 1 Thunderbolt Legendary skinUbisoft
The Thunderbolt legendary is certainly one of the most visually striking we’ve seen thus far in XDefiant.

There’s also the Power Washer skin line, covering both weapons and characters with water-gun-style visuals. Not to mention the Spectra skin line with cosmetics for Kaptan, Iselda, Green, and more, providing a blueish skeletal design unlike anything else in the game today.

On top of the skins, there’s plenty more filling out the 90-tier Battle Pass. Animations, XP Boosts, XCoins, Player Cards, and Emoji Sets can all be found throughout the Season 1 Battle Pass.

All tiers & rewards in XDefiant Season 1 Battle Pass

Ubisoft

XDefiant’s Season 1 Battle Pass has 90 levels for players to grind, with many a character and weapon skin, XP boosters, emotes, and even XCoins.

Below is a list of all the levels and their rewards:

LevelReward
0Wild Card – Rare Rafa Skin Rare 686 Magnum Skin, Common Player Card,
Battle Pass XP Booster (1 hour), Gambit Common Emoji Pack
1Cobalt – Common M4A1 Skin
2Weapon XP Booster (1 hour)
3Brite Side – Rare Kersey Skin
4100 XCoins
5(Free) Confidence Game – Rare Player Animation
6Morganite – Common MK 20 SSR Skin
7Battle Pass XP Booster (20 minutes)
8Amber – Common MP5A2 Skin
9Art Deco – Epic P90 Skin
10(Free) Echelon – Common Emoji Pack
11Weapon XP Booster (20 minutes)
12Dungaree – Common Seleste Skin
13Sticker Shock – Rare Player Card
14Violet – Common M44 Skin
15(Free) 100 XCoins
16Avalanche – Common M870 Skin
17Battle Pass XP Booster (20 minutes)
18Carbon Fiber – Common Rhino Skin
19Thunderbolt – Legendary Stark Skin
20(Free) LVOA-C
21Weapon XP Booster (20 minutes)
22Big Flex – Epic Player Animation
23Burnt Umber – Common Rafa Skin
24100 XCoins
25Disruption – Common AK-47 Skin
26Punch – Common MDR Skin
27Battle Pass XP Booster (20 minutes)
28Ravenskeep – Common Player Card
29Eruption – Common P90 Skin
30(Free) Good Catch – Rare Player Animation
31100 XCoins
32Ember – Common AA-12 Skin
33100 XCoins
34Skeletonized Dragon – Epic SVD Skin
35(Free) Weapon XP Booster (20 minutes)
36Combat Casual – Common Kaptan Skin
37Battle Pass XP Booster (40 minutes)
38Morganite – Common M60 Skin
39Spectra – Epic Iselda Skin
40(Free) X-ray – Common Player Card
41Weapon XP Booster (40 minutes)
42Shamrock – Common RPK-74 Skin
43Hi-Velocity – Rare Stark Skin
44Phantoms – Common Emoji Pack
45(Free)100 XCoins
46Ember – Common SVD Skin
47Battle Pass XP Booster (20 minutes)
48Carbon Fiber – Common Gorgon Skin
49Power Nap – Rare Player Animation
50(Free) L115
51Weapon XP Booster (20 minutes)
52I.S.A.C – Common Emoji Pack
53Midnight Velocity – Rare M16A4 Skin
54100 XCoins
55(Free) Shamrock – COmmon M9 Skin
56Combat Casual – Common Iselda Skin
57Battle Pass XP Booster (20 minute)
58Eruption – Common LVOA-C Skin
59Power Washer – Epic ACR 6.8 Skin
60(Free) Blowin’ Up- Rar Player Animation
61100 XCoins
62Morganite – Common TAC-50 Skin
63Tacticool – Rare Krieger Skin
64Weapon XP Booster (20 minutes)
65(Free) Sketchy – Common Emoji Pack
66TNT – Rare Player Card
67Battle Pass XP Booster (20 minutes)
68Spectra – Epic Kaptan Skin
69Bonehead – Common Emoji Pack
70(Free) Brite Side – Common Player Card
71100 XCoins
72Brite Side – Rare Gia Skin
73Weapon XP Booster (20 minutes)
74Violet – Common M16A4 Skin
75(Free) 100 XCoins
76Quick Draw – Legendary Player Animation
77Battle Pass XP Booster (40 minutes)
78Combat Casual – Common Stark Skin
79100 XCoins
80(Free) Sawed-Off Shotgun
81Weapon XP Booster (40 minutes)
82Disruption – Common L115 Skin
83Wild Card – Rare Kaptan Skin
84100 XCoins
85(Free) Wild Card – Rare M4A1 Skin
86Weapon XP Booster (20 minutes)
87Pelagic – Common Sawed-Off Shotgun Skin
88100 XCoins
89Spectra – Legendary TAC-50 Skin
90(Free) Spectra – Epic Green Skin

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.