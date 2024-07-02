XDefiant Season 1 Battle Pass: All tiers & rewards

XDefiant Season 1 Battle Pass: All tiers & rewardsUbisoft
XDefiant Season 1 is now in focus and we’ve got you covered with a full rundown on the new Battle Pass. From dazzling skins to devastating weapons, here’s everything included in the free and premium reward tracks.
After a few weeks of Pre-Season action upon release, XDefiant’s first full season is now upon us. Season 1 brings a raft of new weapons, maps, modes, and of course, plenty of cosmetics to boot.
Beyond a number of ranked play rewards, the main source of new character and weapon skins is through the Season 1 Battle Pass. With 90 tiers to progress through, there’s plenty to get your hands on.
So to get you up to speed, here’s a full breakdown of the XDefiant Season 1 Battle Pass including its cost and a look at the rewards on offer.
XDefiant Season 1 Battle Pass price
The XDefiant Season 1 Battle Pass costs 700 XCoins, the game’s virtual currency. The smallest purchasable bundle costs $9.99 USD and provides 1,000 XCoins total. However, you can also earn plenty of XCoins by playing the game.
If you were grinding during the Pre-Season, odds are you’ve earned a decent amount of XCoins already. Just by playing and progressing through a good chunk of a Battle Pass, you can earn up to 1,300 XCoins to help towards purchasing the next.
XDefiant Season 1 Battle Pass start and end date
XDefiant’s Season 1 Battle Pass started on July 2 and will end on September 24, 2024. This gives players about three months to grind their way through the 90 tiers of available content.
New weapons in XDefiant Season 1 Battle Pass
Three brand-new weapons are available as part of XDefiant’s Season 1 Battle Pass. They are the Sawed-Off Shotgun secondary, the LVOA-C Assault Rifle, and the L115 Sniper Rifle.
All three weapons are available for free, with only cosmetic rewards locked behind the premium track of the Battle Pass. Below are the tiers you can find each of the three weapons:
- Sawed-Off Shotgun: Tier 80
- LVOA-C Assault Rifle: Tier 20
- L115 Sniper Rifle: Tier 50
New skins & cosmetics in XDefiant Season 1 Battle Pass
Beyond new additions to the arsenal, it wouldn’t be a Battle Pass without some shiny new cosmetics too. Of course, XDefiant Season 1 ticks that box.
Topping the bill is a Legendary skin for new character Stark. The Thunderbolt Legendary emits lightning, ensuring it’s one of the most flashy skins on any map.
There’s also the Power Washer skin line, covering both weapons and characters with water-gun-style visuals. Not to mention the Spectra skin line with cosmetics for Kaptan, Iselda, Green, and more, providing a blueish skeletal design unlike anything else in the game today.
On top of the skins, there’s plenty more filling out the 90-tier Battle Pass. Animations, XP Boosts, XCoins, Player Cards, and Emoji Sets can all be found throughout the Season 1 Battle Pass.
All tiers & rewards in XDefiant Season 1 Battle Pass
XDefiant’s Season 1 Battle Pass has 90 levels for players to grind, with many a character and weapon skin, XP boosters, emotes, and even XCoins.
Below is a list of all the levels and their rewards:
|Level
|Reward
|0
|Wild Card – Rare Rafa Skin Rare 686 Magnum Skin, Common Player Card,
Battle Pass XP Booster (1 hour), Gambit Common Emoji Pack
|1
|Cobalt – Common M4A1 Skin
|2
|Weapon XP Booster (1 hour)
|3
|Brite Side – Rare Kersey Skin
|4
|100 XCoins
|5
|(Free) Confidence Game – Rare Player Animation
|6
|Morganite – Common MK 20 SSR Skin
|7
|Battle Pass XP Booster (20 minutes)
|8
|Amber – Common MP5A2 Skin
|9
|Art Deco – Epic P90 Skin
|10
|(Free) Echelon – Common Emoji Pack
|11
|Weapon XP Booster (20 minutes)
|12
|Dungaree – Common Seleste Skin
|13
|Sticker Shock – Rare Player Card
|14
|Violet – Common M44 Skin
|15
|(Free) 100 XCoins
|16
|Avalanche – Common M870 Skin
|17
|Battle Pass XP Booster (20 minutes)
|18
|Carbon Fiber – Common Rhino Skin
|19
|Thunderbolt – Legendary Stark Skin
|20
|(Free) LVOA-C
|21
|Weapon XP Booster (20 minutes)
|22
|Big Flex – Epic Player Animation
|23
|Burnt Umber – Common Rafa Skin
|24
|100 XCoins
|25
|Disruption – Common AK-47 Skin
|26
|Punch – Common MDR Skin
|27
|Battle Pass XP Booster (20 minutes)
|28
|Ravenskeep – Common Player Card
|29
|Eruption – Common P90 Skin
|30
|(Free) Good Catch – Rare Player Animation
|31
|100 XCoins
|32
|Ember – Common AA-12 Skin
|33
|100 XCoins
|34
|Skeletonized Dragon – Epic SVD Skin
|35
|(Free) Weapon XP Booster (20 minutes)
|36
|Combat Casual – Common Kaptan Skin
|37
|Battle Pass XP Booster (40 minutes)
|38
|Morganite – Common M60 Skin
|39
|Spectra – Epic Iselda Skin
|40
|(Free) X-ray – Common Player Card
|41
|Weapon XP Booster (40 minutes)
|42
|Shamrock – Common RPK-74 Skin
|43
|Hi-Velocity – Rare Stark Skin
|44
|Phantoms – Common Emoji Pack
|45
|(Free)100 XCoins
|46
|Ember – Common SVD Skin
|47
|Battle Pass XP Booster (20 minutes)
|48
|Carbon Fiber – Common Gorgon Skin
|49
|Power Nap – Rare Player Animation
|50
|(Free) L115
|51
|Weapon XP Booster (20 minutes)
|52
|I.S.A.C – Common Emoji Pack
|53
|Midnight Velocity – Rare M16A4 Skin
|54
|100 XCoins
|55
|(Free) Shamrock – COmmon M9 Skin
|56
|Combat Casual – Common Iselda Skin
|57
|Battle Pass XP Booster (20 minute)
|58
|Eruption – Common LVOA-C Skin
|59
|Power Washer – Epic ACR 6.8 Skin
|60
|(Free) Blowin’ Up- Rar Player Animation
|61
|100 XCoins
|62
|Morganite – Common TAC-50 Skin
|63
|Tacticool – Rare Krieger Skin
|64
|Weapon XP Booster (20 minutes)
|65
|(Free) Sketchy – Common Emoji Pack
|66
|TNT – Rare Player Card
|67
|Battle Pass XP Booster (20 minutes)
|68
|Spectra – Epic Kaptan Skin
|69
|Bonehead – Common Emoji Pack
|70
|(Free) Brite Side – Common Player Card
|71
|100 XCoins
|72
|Brite Side – Rare Gia Skin
|73
|Weapon XP Booster (20 minutes)
|74
|Violet – Common M16A4 Skin
|75
|(Free) 100 XCoins
|76
|Quick Draw – Legendary Player Animation
|77
|Battle Pass XP Booster (40 minutes)
|78
|Combat Casual – Common Stark Skin
|79
|100 XCoins
|80
|(Free) Sawed-Off Shotgun
|81
|Weapon XP Booster (40 minutes)
|82
|Disruption – Common L115 Skin
|83
|Wild Card – Rare Kaptan Skin
|84
|100 XCoins
|85
|(Free) Wild Card – Rare M4A1 Skin
|86
|Weapon XP Booster (20 minutes)
|87
|Pelagic – Common Sawed-Off Shotgun Skin
|88
|100 XCoins
|89
|Spectra – Legendary TAC-50 Skin
|90
|(Free) Spectra – Epic Green Skin