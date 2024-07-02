XDefiant Season 1 Battle Pass: All tiers & rewards

XDefiant Season 1 is now in focus and we’ve got you covered with a full rundown on the new Battle Pass. From dazzling skins to devastating weapons, here’s everything included in the free and premium reward tracks.

After a few weeks of Pre-Season action upon release, XDefiant’s first full season is now upon us. Season 1 brings a raft of new weapons, maps, modes, and of course, plenty of cosmetics to boot.

Beyond a number of ranked play rewards, the main source of new character and weapon skins is through the Season 1 Battle Pass. With 90 tiers to progress through, there’s plenty to get your hands on.

So to get you up to speed, here’s a full breakdown of the XDefiant Season 1 Battle Pass including its cost and a look at the rewards on offer.

XDefiant Season 1 Battle Pass price

The XDefiant Season 1 Battle Pass costs 700 XCoins, the game’s virtual currency. The smallest purchasable bundle costs $9.99 USD and provides 1,000 XCoins total. However, you can also earn plenty of XCoins by playing the game.

If you were grinding during the Pre-Season, odds are you’ve earned a decent amount of XCoins already. Just by playing and progressing through a good chunk of a Battle Pass, you can earn up to 1,300 XCoins to help towards purchasing the next.

XDefiant’s Season 1 Battle Pass started on July 2 and will end on September 24, 2024. This gives players about three months to grind their way through the 90 tiers of available content.

New weapons in XDefiant Season 1 Battle Pass

Three brand-new weapons are available as part of XDefiant’s Season 1 Battle Pass. They are the Sawed-Off Shotgun secondary, the LVOA-C Assault Rifle, and the L115 Sniper Rifle.

Ubisoft Three new weapons are available in the Season 1 Battle Pass, including the Sawed-Off Shotgun.

All three weapons are available for free, with only cosmetic rewards locked behind the premium track of the Battle Pass. Below are the tiers you can find each of the three weapons:

Sawed-Off Shotgun: Tier 80

LVOA-C Assault Rifle: Tier 20

L115 Sniper Rifle: Tier 50

New skins & cosmetics in XDefiant Season 1 Battle Pass

Beyond new additions to the arsenal, it wouldn’t be a Battle Pass without some shiny new cosmetics too. Of course, XDefiant Season 1 ticks that box.

Topping the bill is a Legendary skin for new character Stark. The Thunderbolt Legendary emits lightning, ensuring it’s one of the most flashy skins on any map.

Ubisoft The Thunderbolt legendary is certainly one of the most visually striking we’ve seen thus far in XDefiant.

There’s also the Power Washer skin line, covering both weapons and characters with water-gun-style visuals. Not to mention the Spectra skin line with cosmetics for Kaptan, Iselda, Green, and more, providing a blueish skeletal design unlike anything else in the game today.

On top of the skins, there’s plenty more filling out the 90-tier Battle Pass. Animations, XP Boosts, XCoins, Player Cards, and Emoji Sets can all be found throughout the Season 1 Battle Pass.

All tiers & rewards in XDefiant Season 1 Battle Pass

Ubisoft

XDefiant’s Season 1 Battle Pass has 90 levels for players to grind, with many a character and weapon skin, XP boosters, emotes, and even XCoins.

Below is a list of all the levels and their rewards: