How to get XDefiant Twitch drops: All-Star series rewards

Ubisoft’s newest team-based FPS, XDefiant, is launching to much excitement for fans of the shooter genre — especially around CoD circles — as it looks to compete with Activision’s beloved series. Alongside its launch, players can get their hands on an initial batch of Twitch drop rewards.

After several test sessions, it’s finally gearing up for a full release on May 21. But before jumping into the game’s Preseason content, Ubisoft is starting the game’s first Twitch drop with an event, the All-Star Series.

So, here’s everything you need to know about the Twitch drop, including how to get it and what comes included.

How to get XDefiant Twitch drops?

To get XDefiant drops, you will need to connect your Ubisoft account to your Twitch account.

You can do this by following these steps:

Go to your Twitch account settings

Go to connections

Scroll down to find the Ubisoft connections and click Connect

Log into your Ubisoft account

From there, your Ubisoft account will be connected to your Twitch account. To get drops you will simply need to watch an XDefiant stream with drops enabled for a certain amount of hours to receive rewards.

What are XDefiant’s Twitch drop rewards?

XDefiant’s first Preseason Twitch drops will come from the All-Star Series, which will reward users who watch the broadcast for at least 30 minutes with the “Pump Action” victory animation. The reward will be exclusive to the All-Star series on the Ubisoft Twitch account.

The All-Star Series will broadcast on May 21 at 9 AM PT on the Ubisoft channel.

Following the All-Star Series, the Preseason will rotate Twitch drops every week, starting on May 21 at 10 AM PT with the last week’s drops ending on July 2. You can get these on all XDefiant streams

Below are the following rewards for each Preseason week and their date.

Preseason Week one

From May 21 11 AM PT to May 28 10 AM PT

Watch for 30 minutes to get a Weapon XP Booster

Watch for 1 hour to get the Morganite M4A1 Weapon Skin

Watch for 1 hour 30 minutes to get the Violet M4A1 Weapon Skin

Preseason Week two

From May 28 10 AM PT to June 4 10 AM PT

Watch for 30 minutes to get a Weapon XP Booster

Watch for 1 hour to get the Morganite M9 Weapon Skin

Watch for 1 hour 30 minutes to get the Violet Vector .45 ACP Weapon Skin

Preseason Week three

From June 4 10 AM PT to June 11 10 AM PT

Watch for 30 minutes to get a Weapon XP Booster

Watch for 1 hour to get the Morganite M870 Weapon Skin

Watch for 1 hour 30 minutes to get the Ember M16A4 Weapon Skin

Preseason Week four

From June 11 10 AM PT to June 18 10 AM PT

Watch for 30 minutes to get a Weapon XP Booster

Watch for 1 hour to get the Pelagic M9 Weapon Skin

Watch for 1 hour 30 minutes to get the Ember Vector .45 Weapon Skin

Preseason Week five

June 18 10 AM PT to June 25 10 AM PT

Watch for 30 minutes to get a Weapon XP Booster

Watch for 1 hour to get the Disruption M60 Weapon Skin

Watch for 1 hour 30 minutes to get the Eruption MDR Weapon Skin

Preseason Week six

June 25 10 AM PT to July 2 10 AM PT