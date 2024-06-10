XDefiant Season 1 will launch fan-favorite R6 map and Faction

Ubisoft Forward 2024 gave us a first glimpse into XDefiant Season 1 and the reveal includes a fan-favorite map and Faction from Rainbow Six Siege.

The new Faction in XDefiant Season 1 will be known as GSK. This includes three Operators from the GSG 9 organization from Rainbow 6, namely Blitz, Jäger, and IQ.

Jäger’s ADS was shown in the trailer at Ubisoft Forward, which means the character from the Faction will have it as one of his primary devices. In R6, an ADS can intercept and shut off projectiles, and it’s expected to work similarly in XDefiant as well.

You can also play as Blitz, the shield Operator in the Faction and you’d be able to flash enemies using his device – just the way it works in Rainbow 6.

One of the three maps in XDefiant Season 1 includes Clubhouse, based in Hannover, Germany. In the trailer, we got to see three iconic locations on the map and this is where most of the action will take place.

Season 1 begins on July 2, 2024, after the preseason is complete, and will last for a total of three months. Each month we’ll get a new map. The other two maps for Season 1 include Daytona and Rockefeller.

We will also get three new weapons in the upcoming season, along with Capture the Flag game mode.

In Preseason, Ranked mode is in trials but that gets changed with new ranks and progression where you can exclusive rewards at the end of the season. There will be seven ranks in total to climb.

You can watch the entire reveal on July 1 via an XDebrief episode on Ubisoft’s YouTube. In that video, they’ll give us a detailed overview of upcoming features, the Season 1 Battle Pass, and a lot more.