XDefiant: All Faction characters & how to unlock them

XDefiant players can unlock Faction characters through a variety of hero-specific challenges; here’s everything you need to know.

Ubisoft’s XDefiant includes five different Factions, each one inspired by an existing property – The Division, Far Cry 6, Ghost Recon Phantoms, Splinter Cell, and Watch Dogs.

XDefiant kicked off its pre-season on May 21 with three playable heroes assigned to each Faction. All of them, barring Watch Dogs’ DedSec, has at least one character available to use automatically.

Here’s a breakdown of every character in the shooter and how to unlock them.

Contents

Who are the Faction characters in XDefiant?

As of the pre-season, the Ubisoft title plays host to 15 different characters, all spread across the five Factions. They include the following:

Cleaners (The Division) De Rosa Green Kersey

Libertad (Far Cry 6) Beto Iselda Selete

Phantoms (Ghost Recon Phantoms) Gorgon Rhino Singa

Echelon (Splinter Cell) Malee Rafa Samir

DedSec (Watch Dogs) Gia Jing Sebastian



Ubisoft XDefiant’s Phantoms Faction

How to unlock Faction characters

Ignoring DedSec, all XDefiant Factions automatically give players access to one character, specifically De Rosa, Iselda, Singa, and Malee.

The rest must be unlocked by completing the following gameplay challenges assigned to each hero:

Cleaners Green – Get 50 Kills with Incinerator Drone Kersey – Get 50 Kills with Firebomb

Libertad Beto – Heal 5,000 to Allies with BioVida Boost Seleste – Heal 5,000 to Allies with El Remedio

Phantoms Gorgon – Block 10,000 Damage with Mag Barrier Rhino – Get 25 Kills with Blitz Shield

Echelon Rafa – Get 50 Intel Suit Spot Assists Samir – Get 100 Kills While Using Digital Ghillie Suit



To track progress on the above challenges, players can click on the main menu’s ‘Challenges’ option, tab over to ‘Base,’ and then scroll down to the ‘Faction Characters’ section.

Meanwhile, there are currently two ways to unlock the DedSec characters. Players can either pay 1,000 XCoins (the equivalent of $10) or earn 700,000 XP from playing the game.

That’s all there is to know about how to unlock XDefiant’s characters. For more on the game, check out the following guides:

