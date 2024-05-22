Gaming

XDefiant Preseason Battle Pass: All rewards, price, more

Jeremy Gan
Screenshot from XDefiant preseason Battle Pass trailerUbisoft

After much anticipation, XDefiant was finally fully released on May 21, 2024. Kicking off with a pre-season before a full-on Season 1 to launch the game. For those eager to max out the Battle Pass, here is our full rundown of what it includes, how long it runs for, and more.

With the XDefiant pre-season also comes a Battle Pass for players to grind through to earn rewards like skins, boosters, and coins. 

If you’re jumping in right away, here is everything you need to know about XDefiant’s Preseason Battle Pass. 

XDefiant Preseason Battle Pass start and end date

XDefiant’s Preseason Battle Pass started on May 21, alongside the release of the game, and will end on July 2, 2024, right before the launch of Season 1. 

Giving players roughly a month and a half to complete all 50 levels, it should just be enough for most players to finish if you jump in regularly. 

XDefiant Preseason Battle Pass price

The XDefiant Battle Pass, beyond the Preseason, costs 700 XCoins. You can acquire enough of the in-game currency by purchasing the 1,000 XCoins bundle for $9.99. 

If you are to purchase the Preseason’s Battle Pass, it does give you 700 XCoins as a reward, so you can use that to purchase Season 1’s Battle Pass when it comes time for it. 

XDefiant Preseason Battle Pass rewards

XDefiant’s Preseason Battle Pass has 50 levels for players to grind, with many a character and weapon skin, XP boosters, emotes, and even XCoins to use in future Battle Passes or skins. 

Below is a list of all the levels and their rewards:

LevelReward
0Anarchy – Rare Gia & ACR 6.8 skins
Battle Pass XP Booster (40 minutes)
1Eruption – Common M4A1 skin
2Arc – Common Rafa skin
3Weapon XP Booster (40 minutes)
4Cobalt – Common M249 skin
5[FREE] Cleaners – Rare Player Card
6100 XCoins
7Anarchy – Rare Iselda skin
8Cold Steel – Epic D50 skin
9100 XCoins
10[FREE] MDR – Weapon
11Alpha Ruby – Common Sebastian skin
12Superhero Landing – Epic Player Animation
13Weapon XP Booster (20 minutes)
14Stars – Common Emoji Pack
15[FREE] Morganite – Common MP5A2 skin
16100 XCoins
17Shamrock – Common MK 20 SSR skin
18Battle Pass XP Booster (20 minutes)
19Dungaree – Common Gia skin
20[FREE] Up Top – Rare Player Animation
21Lux – Epix P90 skin
22100 XCoins
23Hi-Velocity – Rare Samir skin
24Avalanche – Common M9 skin
25[FREE] Weapon XP Booster (40 minutes)
26Dungaree – Common Jing skin
27DedSec – Common Emoji Pack
28Amber – Common 93R skin
29100 XCoins
30[FREE] Disruption – Common ACR 6.8 skin
31Lux – Common Player card
32Hi-Velocity – Rare Vector .45 ACP skin
33Weapon XP Booster (40 Minutes)
34Hibiscus – Common Beto skin
35[FREE] Throwback – Common Emoji pack
36100 XCoins
37Firestorm – Legendary Green skin
38Battle Pass XP Booster (40 minutes)
39Punch – Common Vector .45 skin
40[FREE] Reboot – Rare Player card
41Raabbids – Common Emoji pack
42Street Ready – Common Green skin
43Weapon XP Booster (40 minutes)
44Pelagic – Common M44 skin
45[FREE] Hi-Velocity – Rare M15A4 skin
46100 XCoins
47Gunfighter – Legendary Player Animation
48Dark Regal – Common De Rosa skin
49Game Over – Rare Jing skin
50Firestorm – Legendary MDR skin

