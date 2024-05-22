XDefiant Preseason Battle Pass: All rewards, price, more

XDefiant Preseason Battle Pass: All rewards, price, moreUbisoft
After much anticipation, XDefiant was finally fully released on May 21, 2024. Kicking off with a pre-season before a full-on Season 1 to launch the game. For those eager to max out the Battle Pass, here is our full rundown of what it includes, how long it runs for, and more.
With the XDefiant pre-season also comes a Battle Pass for players to grind through to earn rewards like skins, boosters, and coins.
If you’re jumping in right away, here is everything you need to know about XDefiant’s Preseason Battle Pass.
XDefiant Preseason Battle Pass start and end date
XDefiant’s Preseason Battle Pass started on May 21, alongside the release of the game, and will end on July 2, 2024, right before the launch of Season 1.
Giving players roughly a month and a half to complete all 50 levels, it should just be enough for most players to finish if you jump in regularly.
XDefiant Preseason Battle Pass price
The XDefiant Battle Pass, beyond the Preseason, costs 700 XCoins. You can acquire enough of the in-game currency by purchasing the 1,000 XCoins bundle for $9.99.
If you are to purchase the Preseason’s Battle Pass, it does give you 700 XCoins as a reward, so you can use that to purchase Season 1’s Battle Pass when it comes time for it.
XDefiant Preseason Battle Pass rewards
XDefiant’s Preseason Battle Pass has 50 levels for players to grind, with many a character and weapon skin, XP boosters, emotes, and even XCoins to use in future Battle Passes or skins.
Below is a list of all the levels and their rewards:
|Level
|Reward
|0
|Anarchy – Rare Gia & ACR 6.8 skins
Battle Pass XP Booster (40 minutes)
|1
|Eruption – Common M4A1 skin
|2
|Arc – Common Rafa skin
|3
|Weapon XP Booster (40 minutes)
|4
|Cobalt – Common M249 skin
|5
|[FREE] Cleaners – Rare Player Card
|6
|100 XCoins
|7
|Anarchy – Rare Iselda skin
|8
|Cold Steel – Epic D50 skin
|9
|100 XCoins
|10
|[FREE] MDR – Weapon
|11
|Alpha Ruby – Common Sebastian skin
|12
|Superhero Landing – Epic Player Animation
|13
|Weapon XP Booster (20 minutes)
|14
|Stars – Common Emoji Pack
|15
|[FREE] Morganite – Common MP5A2 skin
|16
|100 XCoins
|17
|Shamrock – Common MK 20 SSR skin
|18
|Battle Pass XP Booster (20 minutes)
|19
|Dungaree – Common Gia skin
|20
|[FREE] Up Top – Rare Player Animation
|21
|Lux – Epix P90 skin
|22
|100 XCoins
|23
|Hi-Velocity – Rare Samir skin
|24
|Avalanche – Common M9 skin
|25
|[FREE] Weapon XP Booster (40 minutes)
|26
|Dungaree – Common Jing skin
|27
|DedSec – Common Emoji Pack
|28
|Amber – Common 93R skin
|29
|100 XCoins
|30
|[FREE] Disruption – Common ACR 6.8 skin
|31
|Lux – Common Player card
|32
|Hi-Velocity – Rare Vector .45 ACP skin
|33
|Weapon XP Booster (40 Minutes)
|34
|Hibiscus – Common Beto skin
|35
|[FREE] Throwback – Common Emoji pack
|36
|100 XCoins
|37
|Firestorm – Legendary Green skin
|38
|Battle Pass XP Booster (40 minutes)
|39
|Punch – Common Vector .45 skin
|40
|[FREE] Reboot – Rare Player card
|41
|Raabbids – Common Emoji pack
|42
|Street Ready – Common Green skin
|43
|Weapon XP Booster (40 minutes)
|44
|Pelagic – Common M44 skin
|45
|[FREE] Hi-Velocity – Rare M15A4 skin
|46
|100 XCoins
|47
|Gunfighter – Legendary Player Animation
|48
|Dark Regal – Common De Rosa skin
|49
|Game Over – Rare Jing skin
|50
|Firestorm – Legendary MDR skin