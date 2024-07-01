Everything we know about Bomb: XDefiant’s Search & Destroy mode

XDefiant players have been clamoring for a Search & Destroy mode since it was released, and the developers have stated they are releasing one called Bomb during Season 1. Here is everything we know so far about the mode.

XDefiant developers confirmed in May 2024 that a Search & Destroy-type mode would come to the game. At the time, they offered no specific timetable and were quiet about what would change for the mode in XDefiant compared to its contemporary Call of Duty.

That all changed on July 1, 2024, when Ubisoft confirmed that a new mode, called Bomb, would join its roundtable of choices in Season 1 due to XDefiant players’ constant requests.

Here is all the information the XDefiant developers have revealed about Bomb so far.

When will Bomb release?

The XDefiant developers have not given a release date for Bomb but have said the mode will come out sometime during Season 1, which starts on July 2 and is expected to run at least through September.

Abilities in Bomb

Unlike most Call of Duty titles, XDefiant features Factions with different abilities that can help players do damage, track enemies, or change the tide of battle.

Players have voiced concerns over how different Faction abilities will play out in a one-life game mode like Bomb. And from the sneak peek trailer Ubisoft showcased on July 1, it looks like abilities and ultimate will be available in the hardcore mode.

Bomb mode rules

Ubisoft

Ubisoft has yet to confirm the rules for the S&D-type mode. However, the sneak peek showcase revealed some of Bomb’s user interface, and players can safely infer some of the rules.

The HUD indicates that this mode will feature 6 vs. 6-player action and that each team needs to earn six rounds to win a match. When teams will switch sides or if there will be weapon restrictions remains to be seen.

That is all the information Ubisoft has revealed about the much-anticipated mode. This article will continue to be updated as more information is revealed about Bomb during XDefiant Season 1.

