How to get XDefiant Twitch drops: M249 & M870 “Violet” weapon skins

Ubisoft has free drops for fans to earn by watching XDefiant livestreams on Twitch. Here’s a handy guide on how to claim XDefiant Twitch drops in the game.

Like most multiplayer games, Ubisoft has some free rewards in store for their latest entry into the FPS genre, XDefiant. The rewards include cosmetics for a couple of weapons and it is available for a limited time only.

All you need to do is watch some livestreams on Twitch for a certain time period. This can be the perfect opportunity for players to claim some free in-game items or for those who wish to flaunt exclusive skins from the open beta period.

With that said, here’s how you can claim XDefiant drops from Twitch.

Ubisoft The Twitch drops are available for a limited time.

Event duration

The XDefiant Open Sessions Twitch drops event kicked off on June 20 at 10 am PDT / 7 pm CEST and will end on June 24, 2023, at 11 am PDT / 8 pm CEST.

You watch any drop-enabled XDefiant streams during this time to claim your in-game rewards.

How to claim XDefiant Twitch drops?

To claim XDefiant drops, simply follow the instructions outlined below:

Sign up to Twitch for a new account. In case you already have one, you can simply log in. You can watch any streamer with XDefiant Twitch drops enabled. Once you’ve earned a Drop, go to your Inventory page and click ‘Claim Now’ to add it to your game. If you haven’t linked your Ubisoft Connect account with Twitch, you can do that from their official website. Now, fire up XDefiant, and you’ll be able to equip skins onto the weapons.

You should remember to claim all drops and free rewards within the designated deadline.

Ubisoft XDefiant open beta has full crossplay support.

All XDefiant drops

During the Open Session, there are a total of two confirmed Twitch drops that will be released for players to claim. Here are all the items you can get:

M249 “Violet” Weapon Skin : Watch a drop-enabled livestream for one hour .

: Watch a drop-enabled livestream for . M870 “Violet” Weapon Skin: Watch a drop-enabled livestream for two hours.

Ubisoft also hosted a similar event during the closed beta period, so we can expect them to bring more such events during the official launch later this Summer.

So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know about XDefiant Twitch drops. Be sure to check our gaming page to keep yourself updated with all the latest news, along with more XDefiant guides below:

