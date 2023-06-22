XDefiant servers down? Server status, maintenance & outage updates

Are the XDefiant servers down? Find out everything you need to know about the XDefiant server status and when maintenance will begin.

The XDefiant servers sometimes need to be taken offline for routine maintenance or to roll out fresh updates. While the game’s server downtime is an infrequent event, there can be instances where some problems prevent players from playing matches.

This can be frustrating for players who are eager to fully utilize the beta and perfect their FPS skills. Luckily, our XDefiant server status hub provides all the necessary information regarding future maintenance, server-related issues, and updates from the developers.

Are XDefiant servers down?

The XDefiant servers were reported to be offline on June 21, 2023, which has stopped players from logging into the game.

The Open Beta, which was launched on the same day, has witnessed players running into an unexpected hurdle: the FOXTROT-01 error. While recent updates have aimed to target these connection troubles and progression hitches, the game’s servers have yet to come back online.

In fact, there is currently no word as to when the XDefiant servers will return to normal. However, Mark Rubin, Executive Producer at Ubisoft, has expressed regret for the server disruptions.

He has shed light on the situation, explaining that the overwhelming influx of players eager to join the Open Beta has resulted in a “metric overload” on the XDefiant servers. As always, we’ll be sure to update this piece as soon as the developers have announced the servers are up and running once again.

XDefiant server status

To stay up-to-date on the status of the XDefiant servers, be sure to bookmark this article and check back here if you have any issues. Additionally, you can also head over to the game’s official Twitter page, to receive real-time updates on Xdefiant servers.

You can alternatively monitor the XDefiant server status by visiting the Ubisoft Support website. This site offers more in-depth insights into the game’s server performance as well as providing in-game support.

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the XDefiant server status and server maintenance. Make sure you check out our XDefiant page for all the latest news and updates.