New Xbox Game Pass February 2023 releases: Free games on console, PC, Cloud & everything leaving

February 2023 sees some exciting new games releasing and some fantastic titles coming to Xbox Game Pass. Here’s everything coming, and going from Xbox Game Pass in February 2023.

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service in which Xbox and PC players are granted hundreds of free titles for a monthly fee. These titles can be enjoyed on your Xbox, PC, or mobile and feature anything from open-world adventure games to thrilling MMOs. What’s more, new titles are added every month, although that does mean certain games leave to make space for the new additions.

While January saw the addition of some fan favorites like Persona 3 & 4, and Monser Hunter Rise, it seems like February will be equally as strong by introducing some newly released and highly anticipated titles. Here’s everything coming to Game Pass in February 2023.

Game Pass February 2023 additions

Mundfish Atomic Heart is the first title to be announced for the February 2023 Game Pass line-up.

Below are the February 2023 new Game Pass additions. When new titles are announced they will be added here in bold.

Atomic Heart – February 21, 2023 (Console, PC, Cloud)

Games leaving Game Pass in February 2023

To make room for the new additions, some titles have to unfortunately leave Xbox Game Pass. Here are all the games leaving the service so you can get one final playthrough before it goes.

Contrast – February 3

Dreamscaper – February 3

Telling Lies – February 3

Besiege – February 10

Edge of Eternity – February 10

Skul: The Hero Slayer – February 10

The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom – February 10

Infernax – February 10

Total War: Warhammer III – February 17

Wreckfest – February 18

Galactic Civilizations III – February 24

With only one announced game coming to Xbox Game Pass in February 2023 we can only expect more games to be announced via Xbox’s Twitter page.

It’s also worth noting that there isn’t any specific announcement date regarding the new game coming to Xbox Game Pass, so it’s worth checking either the Xbox Game Pass Twitter account or this page since we’ll be updating this as soon as new titles are announced.

