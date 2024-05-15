Minecraft 15th anniversary: All gifts and announcements so far

As part of Minecraft’s 15th anniversary celebration, the popular crafting game has announced ’15 days of Minecraft’ – bringing tons of free gifts, exciting teasers, and so much more.

May 17, 2024, is the official 15-year anniversary of Minecraft, as it came out on the same day in 2009. But in typical Minecraft fashion, there’s always room for a longer and more extravagant party to help celebrate one of the biggest games out there.

As such, 15 days of Minecraft was born, with Mojang beginning the festivities by releasing a teaser trailer, promising various free gifts, “something to see, download, or play,” “exclusive items” and more. So, to keep you up to date, here’s everything announced in 15 days of Minecraft so far.

Mojang

While the official birthday is May 17, the 15 days of Minecraft event began on May 14, 2024, and will last for… you guessed it… 15 days.

This means that the celebrations will end on May 29, 2024, and it seems like the majority of the free items will expire on the same day if they haven’t been claimed. So be sure to keep yourself updated and grab all the new features when you can.

Everything announced in 15 days of Minecraft

Currently, only the first day has been announced, but we’ll be updating this article every time something new is revealed. So be sure to bookmark this and come back later for more free gifts, announcements, and more.

Day One: 15 new character creator items

The first major announcement revealed 15 new items for players. Specifically, fans will be able to get a new Character Creator item for free, with each “representing a different year of Minecraft history.”

While none of the new items have been revealed yet, they will be announced each day on the game’s Instagram stories. However, we’ll be detailing them in this article when they’re revealed, so check back soon for more.

That’s all we have on the 15 days of Minecraft event for now. As mentioned above, be sure to bookmark this page and check back soon for the next event or free item.

In the meantime, it’s worth keeping an eye on the Minecraft X account while building your next house or choosing your next seed to find those adorable Armadillos.