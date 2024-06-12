Inside Out 2 review: Disney strikes sequel success through growing pains

Everybody hated their teenage years, but somehow Inside Out 2 manages to make the best out of Riley’s ever-changing emotions.

Think back to high school and you’ll probably remember the girls who made fun of you at lunch, the time you were the only one who forgot your gym kit, and liking the boy who never liked you back. It’s a tough time, and that’s no exception for Riley in Inside Out 2.

Nine years ago, Riley was struggling in a different way, with the story of her move across states becoming one of the best animated movies of the decade. As Disney divides fan opinion by giving the sequel or reboot treatment to literally every IP, it stood to reason that fans would be skeptical about this teenage pubefest.

Article continues after ad

However, it turns out that the only thing to fear is Fear itself. As Riley grows up, Inside Out 2 is able to deftly simplify an overwhelming wave of teenage feelings, creating something comprehensive that makes all of us Anxious Annies feel seen.

Article continues after ad

The original five emotions haven’t lost their touch, with Riley’s new cohort — Anixety, Envy, Embarrassment, and Ennui — only elevating the story for an audience that’s growing up with her. It won’t be a surprise to see the sequel on best movies of the year lists, that’s for sure.

A sequel that hasn’t lost steam after the first

When Riley finds out that her two friends are going to a different high school while on the way to ice hockey camp, all emotional hell breaks loose.

Article continues after ad

In order to try and make the high school team and make more friends, Anxiety takes over Riley’s console, sending Joy and the gang to the back of Riley’s mind. Building a new sense of self based on unstable insecurity, Joy makes it her mission to put Riley’s former confidence back where it belongs.

If we take away all of Disney’s trademark — and let’s face it, basically flawless — visuals and feel-good gooeyness, it’s incredible to imagine what seeing a young person with challenging mental health will do for those watching Inside Out 2 in the same position.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Over the decades, the studio hasn’t been amazing at doing anything other than romanticizing life to delusional levels, and playing into reality’s rougher edges is already doing them the world of good.

From constantly doubting herself to having a full-blown panic attack, it’s possible that Disney has caught up with what being a young kid in today’s world actually looks like. Riley has completely lost her grasp on who she is… and don’t we all do that on a regular basis anyway?

However, there is an argument to be made that the film is selling itself a little short. Unlike Turning Red, which got a tepid reception to its own hormonal changes laced with sanitary products, Inside Out 2 plays its trauma just safe enough for the storyline to be commercially palatable.

Article continues after ad

Anxiety isn’t the villain we think it is

Disney

However, it’s Anxiety who is the real star of the show, voiced by the definition of chilled youth in human form, Maya Hawke. As it tends to in real life, Anixety takes over just about everything, leaving little room for any other emotion, reason, or clarity to get a look in. While she’s essentially the antagonistic force, Inside Out 2 also reminds us that Anxiety isn’t really a villain at all.

Article continues after ad

While anxiety isn’t something that can be cured, it is something that can be managed — and it might just be watching a Disney movie that reminds us to carve recovery time out for ourselves. It’s quite sobering to see such depths of panic and uncertainty projected onto a young girl, but it’s true of life, and Hawke’s Anixety is a runaway success, convinced she’s just trying to help.

Article continues after ad

It turns out that the only person who can simmer Anxiety down is Amy Poehler, which is probably true for most exhausted millennials who rewatch SNL skits on YouTube. Having said that, Fear, Anger, Disgust — who has subtly been recast — and Sadness all show up in ways they haven’t yet, self-assured in who they are and the fact that actually, they’re needed just as much.

Inside Out 2 review score: 4/5

If you want an easy and enjoyable way of reminding yourself that it’s okay to not be okay, Inside Out 2 smashes it out of the park. Proving that Disney is back on form, it’s undeniably the most successful sequel — and maybe movie outright — that the studio has had in years. Trust me… you’ve never wanted to have Anixety more.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Inside Out 2 is in theaters from June 14. Check out what else Disney has in store, including Moana 2, Frozen 3, and Mufasa: The Lion King.

You can also find more new movies and new movies streaming this month.