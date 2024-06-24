Disney Dreamlight Valley players delighted by announced decoration improvements

Disney Dreamlight Valley has revealed new quality-of-life improvements to its decorating options, which will be included in the next update, and players are thrilled by the changes.

The next Disney Dreamlight Valley update is The Lucky Dragon, which will add Mulan and Mushu along with a new Realm, an Inside Out 2-inspired event, and more.

Developer Gameloft has also announced that, on top of these major content additions, the update will introduce some fan-requested changes to decorating. This popular element of Dreamlight Valley has often been a point of frustration among players due to mechanics that make finding and placing items tedious and time-consuming.

Fortunately, The Lucky Dragon update is starting to address this by implementing three major improvements:

Place multiple copies of an item without having to select it each time from the menu

Quickly replace the styles of paths and fences without having to individually replace each one

Adds new collection filter to allow you to find similar items while decorating

While players had questions about the new filter, which Gameloft offered no details, they quickly reacted to the announcement, praising the changes and thanking the developers for listening to fan feedback.

“YES! The pathing replacement tool! I have wanted that forever,” said one Twitter/X user who also thanked the devs and said they were “so hype for this update.”

“This is fantastic and greatly needed,” said another.

Players on the DisneyDreamlightValley subreddit also expressed delight with the upcoming changes, particularly the path replacement option. As one fan put it, “this will save a lot of time and pain.”

Some players requested further improvements, such as a search bar for finding items and a grid to help better place them. Still, Disney Dreamlight Valley’s upcoming decorating changes are being praised as a step in the right direction, and players are hopeful for future improvements.