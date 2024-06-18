Disney Dreamlight Valley reveals two new characters & next update release date

Disney Dreamlight Valley has revealed a brand new teaser for its upcoming update, revealing the update’s name, release date, and the two new characters who will be joining the cozy game soon.

One of the most popular aspects of Disney Dreamlight Valley is its updates. They bring tons of new content to the game and reinvigorate the community as they complete quests, grab new items, complete the star path, and so much more.

So, as the recent Thrills and Frills update draws to a close, Gameloft has revealed the two new characters coming to the Valley soon, as well as the name and release date of its next update.

Aptly named The Lucky Dragon, this free update will focus on the film Mulan, with the introduction of Mushu and Mulan as primary characters in the story and ones you can befriend. This comes after many requests from the community for Mushu to arrive in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

On top of this, it’s been revealed that The Lucky Dragon update will be released on June 26, 2024, meaning fans don’t have too long to get their Valley in order and prepare for Mulan and Mushu’s impending release. In fact, the initial teaser comes just over one week before the full update release, so you better prepare soon.

The Gameloft tease also mentioned that this is a great “way to start off a week full of previews for our next update,” highlighting that we’ll likely see more details on potential realms, the Star Path, and new additions in the coming days.

With that in mind, be sure to check out our Disney Dreamlight Valley update hub for all the teasers and news, or check out our list of all characters in the game and those who are predicted to join in upcoming updates.