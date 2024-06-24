Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Lucky Dragon patch notes – Mulan Realm, decorating changes, more

Disney Dreamlight Valley has shared patch notes for The Lucky Dragon update, which will be released on June 26 and add Mulan and Mushu to the game along with other new content and features.

In addition to a new Mulan Realm called Training Camp, which adds the aforementioned characters to the Valley, developer Gameloft has announced a new Star Path called Majesty and Magnolias, an Inside Out 2-inspired event called Memory Mania, and quality-of-life changes that improve the decorating experience.

Ahead of the update, Gameloft has released patch notes for The Lucky Dragon, providing a clear picture of what players can expect from the next Disney Dreamlight Valley update.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Lucky Dragon patch notes

Disney / Gameloft

Gameloft’s full patch notes can be found here.

NEW CONTENT

A new Realm door opens! Visit Mulan’s Realm and put your skills to the test in a rustic training camp surrounded by lush mountains.

Two new characters! Mulan and Mushu arrive with determination and spirit in equal measure. Take on brand new Friendship Quests and earn unique new items as you welcome these two to the Valley.

A new Star Path – Majesty and Magnolias – introduces a wide range of new rewards, from a Dream Style for Mulan, to floating kites and paper lanterns to adorn your Valley.

Celebrate the release of Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 with an in-game event. Complete memories inspired by the film to unlock new Emotion-themed Animal Companions.

Show your Pride with a collection of new, free items, claimable via a series of in-game codes. Keep an eye out for a blog post on June 27th which will include more details (and the codes)!

Get ready for a day at the beach with a new Signature Bundle! The premium Island Getaway House Bundle, inspired by Disney’s Lilo & Stitch, offers a wide range of customization items, including a Dream Style for Stitch, a beach-side House Style, and a surfboard Glider, as well as island-inspired clothing items and furniture.

Help Remy expand on his culinary services with Remy’s Special Deliveries repeatable quests. Deliver food orders to Villagers around the Valley in exchange for special rewards.

Weekly rotations to look forward to! Keep an eye out for new optional items in the Premium Shop (alongside some returning favorites), as well as new, weekly DreamSnaps challenges and rewards.

New shipment alert! Scrooge McDuck’s Store has received a new batch of goods for sale!

IMPROVEMENTS

EDIT MODE & Furniture

Adjusted Edit Mode so that you may continue to place copies of a given furniture item without returning to the Furniture menu, so long as you own one or more additional copies of this item.

Added the ability to “duplicate” a placed furniture item that you have selected in Edit Mode, so long as you own one or more additional copies of this item.

Added the ability to replace all connected pieces of a given path or fence with a different style, so long as you own enough copies of it.

Adjusted path and fence placement when using a controller, to more easily set tile-by-tile placement in the cardinal directions.

Added an option to view similar items when hovering over a furniture item in Edit Mode.

Adjusted the cursor to remain centered on the screen when using Edit Mode in exterior locations while using a controller.

Adjusted camera speeds in Edit Mode so that the camera moves slower while zoomed in and moves faster while zoomed out.

Added the ability to hide the game UI while in Edit Mode.

DREAMSNAPS

Improved the UI within the Current Challenge menu, making mandatory and bonus tags for a given challenge easier to read.

Added the ability to view your DreamSnap submission for a given challenge within the Voting and Rewarding menus.

Added the ability to view the number of bonus tags a photo submission has fulfilled in the DreamSnaps submission window.

Added a toggle within the Camera menu that allows players to make Touch of Magic furniture items invisible during DreamSnaps submissions.

Added a new filter when ordering clothing or furniture in Scrooge McDuck’s Store that shows items relevant to the current DreamSnaps challenge.

Removed tags from hairstyles and facial hair so that players don’t have to compromise on their personal style to meet DreamSnaps requirements.

VALLEY VISITS

Added the ability to buy and sell items at Goofy’s Stall during Valley Visits.

Added the ability to have Animal Companions follow you during Valley Visits.

PREMIUM SHOP

Improved the Premium Shop preview page UI to provide a larger view of the selected item.

OTHER

Reduced the size of time rifts when the Hourglass tool is not actively equipped to limit distraction. Time rifts will return to their regular size when the Hourglass is equipped.

Improved the “reward” screen when purchasing an item in the Premium Shop or opening a chest that contains an item, giving the player a larger view of each individual reward, and allowing them to equip or use each of these items directly from this screen.

Added an option to sign up for the Disney Dreamlight Valley newsletter within the Cloud Save menu.

TOP CHANGES AND BUG FIXES