How to unlock Daisy Duck & open the Boutique in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Daisy Duck has arrived in Disney Dreamlight Valley, bringing all the glitz, glamor, and Touch of Magic stores to eagerly awaiting players. So, here’s how to unlock Daisy Duck and get the Boutique in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Ever since Disney Dreamlight Valley was released players have been calling for Daisy Duck to be added to the expansive list of characters. After all, you can’t have Donald and his Miss Daisy boat without having the woman herself in the cozy game.

Thankfully, as part of the Thrills & Frills update, Disney Dreamlight Valley has now welcomed Daisy to the valley, along with her highly anticipated yet slightly controversial Touch of Magic Boutique. So, here’s how to get hold of Daisy and how to build the Boutique in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to unlock Daisy Duck in Disney Dreamlight Valley

1. Speak to Mickey

To unlock Daisy Duck you’ll first need to chat with Mickey who will explain that he got a sparkly letter for Daisy. He’ll go on to add that she left the Village to investigate the Forgetting and will be back with news.

Mickey will explain that she wants to make sure “her house is in great shape” before returning meaning you need to place Daisy’s house in your Valley.

2. Place Daisy’s house

To place Daisy’s house, simply head into your Furniture Tab and select her home. Then place it where you’d like.

Once you do this, head to the blue sign, pay 20,000 gold and the home will be built, welcoming Daisy back into the Valley.

How to get the Boutique in Disney Dreamlight Valley

1. Visit Daisy’s house

Shortly after welcoming Daisy, you’ll need to follow her into her house. Once inside, she’ll tell you all about the Boutique and will explain that it has been shrunk by the Fairy Godmother for easier storage (although you won’t need to unlock her). It’s up to you to bring it back.

2. Craft a Wonderland Amplification Elixir

To make the Wonderland Amplification Elixir, you’ll need a few ingredients:

3 Dream Shards

5 Carrots

3 Topaz

3 White Daisies

You’ll find Dream Shards by removing Night Thorns. Carrots can be brought or grown in the Peaceful Meadow, they take 15 minutes to grow. Then, you’ll find Topaz in the Plaza at mining spots. White Daisies can be picked in the Peaceful Meadow.

When you have the ingredients, head to a crafting table and make the Wonderland Amplification Elixir. Then, simply open your inventory and add it to your watering can by selecting ‘Use’.

3. Water the mini Boutique

Next, head into Daisy’s home and use your watering can on the Boutique. It will then instruct you to pick it up, so do this, and head outside.

After this, open your Furniture tab and place the Boutique wherever you want in the Valley. Then, just walk inside and you’ll unlock the Boutique.

4. Complete the Boutique challenge

As instructed by Daisy, you’ll need to add a creation to the mannequin and complete the boutique challenge to unlock the store.

To do this, simply follow these steps:

Speak to Daisy who will ask you to design something that uses: “Shoes, Seating, Casual, Black, Simple, Calm.” Then, head into your wardrobe and put on something that matches the above features. We wore black shoes and a black T-shirt dress from ToM. Then head to the Mannequin on the platform and press E. Next, head into Furniture and place down some seating on the raised platform that matches Casual. We took a simple chair and made it fully black and added an Old Armchair. Speak to Daisy and select ‘Did I complete the challenge?”

If you haven’t managed to complete the challenge, head into your Wardrobe and see if the categories on the right are all ticked. If they’re not, place an item down that covers that category.

