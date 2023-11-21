Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader – Release date, platforms, & everything we know
Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader will be the first RPG game in the 40K universe, here’s everything we know about our next descent into the grimdark universe.
Those familiar with Warhammer 40,000 will understand the concept of a Rogue Trader straight away, but for others, the term may be completely new. Rogue Traders are essentially pioneers and privateers in the service of the Imperium of Man in the 40K universe. Their role is to prospect unknown alien worlds and look for valuable artifacts and other exciting discoveries while not getting consumed by vicious xenos or corrupted by the forces of Chaos.
Essentially, the Warhammer 40,000 Rogue Trader life is one big spacefaring adventure where danger lurks around every corner and everything is a risk versus reward calculation. It’s the perfect setting for a sci-fi RPG game. With that in mind, here’s everything we know about this 40K game developed by Owlcat Games.
Contents
- Does Rogue Trader have a release date?
- What platforms will Rogue Trader be on?
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader trailer
- Gameplay & setting
Does Rogue Trader have a release date?
Yes, Warhammer 40, 000: Rogue Trader will be released on December 7, 2023.
What platforms will Rogue Trader be on?
Rogue Trader will be released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.
There’s been no word on a Switch, PS4, and Xbox One version at the time of writing.
Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader trailer
Check out the Rogue Trader feature trailer below:
Gameplay & setting
Players will assume the role of a Rogue Trader as they build a team and head out into space in search of glory and fortune. As a Rogue Trader, the player character will be able to recruit from all over the Imperium, including a lone Space Marine who’s the last survivor of his unit – and friendly xenos allies also committed to the cause.
The gameplay will be a turn-based affair and looks to be a cross between Baldur’s Gate 3 and something akin to Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Players will also be able to build and customize their own command ship and engage in space-faring battles with enemies across the stars.
The game will utilize villains and enemies from across the 40K setting including Chaos, the Dark Eldar, and the Necrons. The Orks, Tyranids, and Tau could also show up, being three other popular factions from the Warhammer 40, 000 universe.
That’s all we know about Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader for now. For more of the biggest upcoming releases, check out these guides below:
The Elder Scrolls 6 | GTA 6 | Wolverine | KOTR Remake | Wonder Woman | DokeV | Dragon Age 4 | The Witcher 3 next-gen patch | Avatar Frontiers of Pandora | Phantom Blade Zero | Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2