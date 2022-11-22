Warhammer 40k: Chaos Gate Daemonhunters – Duty Eternal: Release date, story, classes

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at james.busby@dexerto.com.

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters – Duty Eternal is the latest expansion that brings a new Technophage Outbreak mission variant, Venerable Dreadnought class, and more. Here’s everything you need to know.

The Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters – Duty Eternal DLC is a brand new expansion that aims to deliver even more depth and difficulty to the turn-based strategy game. Commanders looking for a real challenge will be able to take on the Technophage Outbreak mission variants, control two new classes, and expand their reach with the Gladius Frigate.

There’s certainly a lot of new content in the Duty Eternal DLC, so if you wish to know everything that is available, then our handy hub has all the latest details – including the release date, mission details, and new class information.

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters – Duty Eternal release date

The Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters – Duty Eternal DLC will release on December 6th, 2022. This major expansion can be purchased on both Steam and the Epic Games Store for $14.99/£12.99/€14.99.

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters – Duty Eternal story

Complex Games Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters – Duty Eternal expands upon the Technophage Outbreak.

The Technophage Outbreak is at the heart of Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters – Duty Eternal. It’s here where the Grey Knights are tasked with aiding the Adeptus Mechanicus in halting the new strain of the Bloom from spreading across space.

Players can expect to fight deadly enemies as they purge the galaxy of enemies in the new story-driven Duty Eternal DLC.

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters – Duty Eternal Technophage Outbreak mission variant

According to the official press release, the new Technophage Outbreak mission variant is the “most challenging” in the game to date. Players will find remixes of standard maps and objectives with higher reinforcement numbers, while the new Warp Surge conditions and tougher enemies make failure all the more likely.

However, those that manage to seek out victory will receive even greater rewards. The potential rewards, however, are also much greater.

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters – Duty Eternal Venerable Dreadnought class

Complex Games The Eternal Venerable Dreadnought class will give players more firepower than ever before.

To help combat the increased difficulty and suppress the Nurgle threat, commanders will have access to the Venerable Dreadnought. This highly requested class becomes a playable fifth member of the Grey Knights squad during any Technophage Outbreak-themed mission, giving you a much-needed boost to your firepower.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Kit your Venerable Dreadnought out with different unlockable weaponry to suit your specific needs and tactical requirements.

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters – Duty Eternal Venerable Techmarine class

Aside from the Dreadnought class, Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters – Duty Eternal also brings a new base class to the game. The Techmarine is able to deploy and control a group of Combat Servitors, which join the Grey Knights on the battlefield as expendable units.

Unlike other units in the game, the Techmarine can repair or augment Combat Servitors and the Venerable Dreadnought during a mission, offering a support role to your squad.

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters – Duty Eternal Gladius Frigate

Complex Games Commanders will be able to expand their reach with the new Gladius Frigate.

Players will be able to liberate and commandeer the Gladius Frigate, a second strike vessel that extends the Grey Knights’ reach across the Tyrtaeus Sector. From aboard the Baleful Edict, commanders will deploy squads onto the Gladius Frigate and then send the ship across space, facing the Bloom in areas Edict cannot reach in time.

These encounters will resolve automatically off-screen and will feature plenty of risks and rewards, adding another layer to the game’s strategic combat.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters – Duty Eternal. For more upcoming game releases, be sure to check out our hubs below.

