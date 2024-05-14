GamingCall of Duty

How to play Warzone Rebirth Island in third-person

Jacob Hale
Rebirth Island operator third person viewActivision

While Warzone has always been first-person ever since it launched in 2020, it is actually possible to play Rebirth Island in third person. Here’s how.

Third-person gameplay isn’t completely new to Call of Duty, with some modes in past years being in third-person, but it isn’t the norm and certainly isn’t something Warzone players will be familiar with — but it could be a complete game-changer.

Here’s what you’ve got to do, with three very simple steps letting you switch to third-person mode:

  1. Launch Loaded Resurgence — this is the only mode that allows you to switch from first-person to third-person.
  2. Press the ‘Start’ button to bring up the menu with Loadouts, Social, etc.
  3. Select ‘Switch to Third Person’.
Third Person menu screen in Warzone Rebirth IslandActivision
You can switch between First Person and Third Person in Loaded Resurgence.

One of the biggest advantages of playing in third person is that it lets you see way more of your surroundings, especially around corners. Say, for example, you’re crouching behind a wall waiting to ambush your opponent, you can use the camera to your advantage to know their exact location, which you wouldn’t get in first person.

If you ever played much Fortnite, you’ll be very familiar with the style of gameplay, especially in a battle royale setting, and might realize that you even enjoy it more than the classic Warzone first-person mode.

Should this version of the game get much love, too, we may well see more third-person options in Warzone in the future, though it’s hard to envision developers Raven Software ever making a full switch — or they may well risk the wrath of the player base in the process.

Related Topics

Warzone

About The Author

Jacob Hale

Jacob is Dexerto’s UK Editor and Call of Duty esports specialist. With a BA (Hons) in English Literature and Creative Writing, he previously worked as an Editor at Ginx TV. Jacob was nominated for Journalist of the Year at the 2023 Esports Awards. Contact: jacob.hale@dexerto.com.

keep reading
Tonfa in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone
Call of Duty
“Broken” Warzone melee weapon takes over Rebirth Island
Jacob Hale
Silver and white Tyr pistol on Warzone map
Call of Duty
“Insanely broken” Warzone pistol deletes enemies in two shots
Connor Bennett
black ops cold war operator using mac 10 in warzone
Call of Duty
Deadly Modern Warfare 3 SMG revives Warzone’s Mac 10 meta
Jacob Hale
Blue WSP Stinger gun in Warzone above Urzikstan map
Call of Duty
“Busted” Warzone gun has crazy TTK but there’s a big catch
Connor Bennett

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.