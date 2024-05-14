How to play Warzone Rebirth Island in third-person

While Warzone has always been first-person ever since it launched in 2020, it is actually possible to play Rebirth Island in third person. Here’s how.

Third-person gameplay isn’t completely new to Call of Duty, with some modes in past years being in third-person, but it isn’t the norm and certainly isn’t something Warzone players will be familiar with — but it could be a complete game-changer.

Here’s what you’ve got to do, with three very simple steps letting you switch to third-person mode:

Launch Loaded Resurgence — this is the only mode that allows you to switch from first-person to third-person. Press the ‘Start’ button to bring up the menu with Loadouts, Social, etc. Select ‘Switch to Third Person’.

Activision You can switch between First Person and Third Person in Loaded Resurgence.

One of the biggest advantages of playing in third person is that it lets you see way more of your surroundings, especially around corners. Say, for example, you’re crouching behind a wall waiting to ambush your opponent, you can use the camera to your advantage to know their exact location, which you wouldn’t get in first person.

If you ever played much Fortnite, you’ll be very familiar with the style of gameplay, especially in a battle royale setting, and might realize that you even enjoy it more than the classic Warzone first-person mode.

Should this version of the game get much love, too, we may well see more third-person options in Warzone in the future, though it’s hard to envision developers Raven Software ever making a full switch — or they may well risk the wrath of the player base in the process.