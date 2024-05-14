Jianxin in Wuthering Waves: Element, weapon, more

Wondering about whether to pull Jianxin on the standard banner in Wuthering Waves? Here is what you need to know about her.

Jianxin is one of the several permanent 5-star characters you can pull in Wuthering Waves. From the beginner banner, you are guaranteed one 5-star unit, and you just might choose Jianxin.

Wuthering Waves will enter the growing gacha game market, competing with big names such as Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. Like its competitors, Wuthering Waves will have a large character pool.

If you’re curious about Wuthering Waves’ character roster, keep reading to learn more about Jianxin.

Considering Jianxin is a standard banner unit, she will be released alongside the game’s launch on May 22, 2024.

Who is Jianxin in Wuthering Waves?

Jianxin is a Taoist monk who is the successor of Fengyiquan. She is extremely passionate about martial arts and can utilize environmental Chi to create barriers.

Jianxin Element in Wuthering Waves

Jianxin is a 5-star Aero healer in Wuthering Waves. She can provide both healing and shields to her team to mitigate damage.

Jianxin weapon in Wuthering Waves

Jianxin is a Gauntlet user in Wuthering Waves. In addition to healing and creating shields, Jianxin can deal a decent amount of damage to opponents, making her an excellent character to have in your party.

Jianxin Wuthering Waves trailer

In February 2024, Wuthering Waves posted a Resonator Showcase featuring Jianxin on its official YouTube channel. The video has since earned one million views as the first trailer for a 5-star character. You can watch the footage below: