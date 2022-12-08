Warhammer 40K: Darktide patch 1.014 notes: Weapon buffs & game crash fixes

Carver is a staff writer based in Chicago. He covers all things esports and gaming, with a focus on League of Legends and the FGC. LPL superfan. Contact Carver at carver.fisher@dexerto.com

Warhammer 40K: Darktide Patch 1.0.14 doesn’t have much in the way of rebalancing for the game, but it aims to curb ongoing issues with game crashes that many users are experiencing.

Warhammer 40K: Darktide has had a number of technical issues upon launch. Despite delaying the game, developer Fatshark wasn’t quite able to polish the game to a sheen before launch.

User reviews for the game sit at 65% mixed at the time of writing largely due to complaints about the title’s technical state.

It’s been a busy launch week for Fatshark with a number of patches and hotfixes meant to nail down the exact reasons why Darktide is crashing for some users. And, in patch 1.0.14, they’re ironing out even more of those stability issues.

That’s not all, however. There aren’t many balance changes here, but there are some quality-of-life changes and bugfixes that’ll inherently buff various classes and weapons, along with a buff for the Heavy Stubber, the Ogryn’s massive machine gun.

Warhammer 40K: Darktide patch 1.0.14 notes

Fatshark

Here are the full patch notes:

Crash Fixes & Stability:

Fixed a crash that could occur if a player found themselves out of bounds.

Fixed a crash when browsing through shop items.

Fixed a crash that could occur when interacting with NPCs in the Mourningstar.

Fixed a crash that could occur when textures loaded in.

Fixed a crash that could occur when players couldn’t connect to servers.

Fixed various, other unspecifiable crashes.

Fixed some memory leak issues.

Localization:

Fixed missing localization in the Shrine of the Omnissiah.

Fixed missing localization of the “Skip” button.

Fixed missing localization when finishing a weekly task.

Fixed missing localization in the Commodore’s Vestures.

Fixed missing localization in the Armoury Exchange.

Fixed missing localization on some weapon descriptions.

Fixed some damage stat localization on the Equinox Mk III Trauma Force Staff.

Fixing missing subtitles in cutscenes and Valkyrie briefings.

Fixed other, minor, localization errors and typos.

Cosmetics & Character Customization:

All Zealot Cowl head cosmetics should no longer hide hairstyles. Zealot no longer needs hair regrowth serum from the barber chirurgeon! This refers to cosmetics earned through penances and the armory exchange. Zealot’s premium hood still has balding issues.

The Imperial Edition Thunderhammer should now match the promotional imagery.

Ogryn Pre-Order Beta Helmet will no longer apply a voice filter effect.

Combat:

You should now be able to chain grenades or combat abilities from reload on Thumper Mk II.

Psyker’s Brain Burst should no longer cause warp charge explosions when below its intended threshold.

Ogryn should no longer slide in idle movement when swapping between weapons whilst in the air.

Players should no longer be able to interrupt the reload animation on Accatran and Kantrael lasguns by dodge-sliding.

Players should now be able to trigger “on kill” traits with any chainsword hit.

Fixed an issue that caused the Surge Forcestaff to kill players if pushed above 80% peril.

Ogryn should now correctly get stun immunity on taking lighter hits.

Fixed an issue where the Boss Captain enemy in kill missions would be killed through the shield in the Perils of the Warp explosion.

Fixed an issue where Forcestaff AOE wasn’t working on some enemy units.

Fixed an issue where Psyker’s “Psykinetic’s Aura” would not work on elite enemies.

Fixed an issue where players could not block enemy attacks while rescuing their teammates from ledges.

Veteran’s “Deadshot” should no longer consume stamina when using the scanner.

Veteran passive should now grant allies ammo on kill with the Chainsword.

The melee weapon trait “Decimator” should now function properly in the Psykharium.

The Ogryn Club “Haymaker” trait should no longer trigger with bleed procs and ranged weapons.

Fixed an issue where multiple Veterans could cause their “Volley Fire” combat ability to conflict with the “Bio-Optic Targeting” talent.

Fixed an issue where enemies could spawn in view of players near the elevator in Chasm Station HL-16-11.

Buffed heavy stubber. Buffed damage from 75-150 to 100-200. Buffed berserker armor mod from near 0.5/far 0.6 to near 1.0/far 0.8. Buffed impact from 8-16 to 10-20.



VFX & SFX:

Fixed some third person dodge visuals on Force Sword.

Fixed some animation errors when dodging using Psyker’s “Smite” and then canceling the charge.

Fixed some SFX issues on the Ogryn’s uppercut punch.

Fixed an issue with lighting VFX that could get stuck on screen if a player released a combat ability when no enemies were alive and then switched to a melee weapon.

Fixed some errors with grenade inspect and other third-person visuals.

Fixed an issue where Renegade Gunners wouldn’t show wounds unless they were dead.

UI/UX: