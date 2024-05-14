Joker’s MultiVersus gameplay confirms long-rumored superhero team

A MultiVersus datamine from April 2023 pointed to the Powerpuff Girls possibly joining the crossover fighter. The dataminer didn’t offer many concrete details but claimed Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup could arrive after the game’s 2024 relaunch.

With the relaunch scheduled for May 28, WB Games and developer Player First Games now have plenty to show. The latest trailer, in fact, highlighted Joker gameplay, just days after it was confirmed that Mark Hamill would reprise his role as the Clown Prince.

But the new trailer shows off more than Joker’s wild antics. It also features the first glimpse at the Powerpuff Girls in the game.

In the scene depicting files on the Bat Computer, viewers can spot an image of the superhero team in the top-right corner. (Powerpuff Girls on display at the 7-second mark in the following video):

YouTuber PapaGenos managed to snap a screenshot and enlarge the MultiVersus trailer’s Powerpuff Girls image. The content creator shared the close-up in the post below:

As pointed out by Powerpuff Girl fans in PapaGenos’ replies, the piece of imagery used in the trailer depicts the team in its 2016 reboot incarnation.

Since WB Games hasn’t officially announced the Powerpuff Girls as playable MultiVersus characters, it’s not known if their designs will be modeled after the original animated series or the reboot.

Joker’s recent unveiling serves as the first of its kind since MultiVersus revealed Marvin the Martian in late 2022. The game went on hiatus shortly thereafter, going offline while developers prepared for the full release.

MultiVersus will become available in full on Tuesday, May 28, its roster now including nearly two dozen playable characters. In addition to the Joker and Marvin the Martian, the selection of fighters ranges from Batman and Wonder Woman to Arya Stark and Shaggy from Scooby-Doo.