UFC 5: Reveal date, cover athlete, more

UFC 4 is on the horizon, as Electronic Arts has begun to tease the fifth installment of the UFC franchise on social media.

UFC 4 released on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One three years ago, and its lifecycle is set to come to an end in the near future. Naturally, fans are excited to get their hands on the next installment of the series.

EA has begun to tease the next installment of the franchise on social media, and a time frame for the game’s reveal has been given.

Here’s what we know at this moment about UFC 5.

At the time of writing, EA has not announced a release date for UFC 5. However, we do have an idea as to when Electronic Arts plans to unveil more information regarding the fifth installment of the franchise.

On July 8, 2023, the EA Sports UFC teased an upcoming announcement for UFC 5 on Twitter. In the tweet, EA stated that a “full reveal” will come in September 2023.

No specific date for the reveal was given by EA.

Is there a cover athlete for UFC 5?

At the time of writing, no cover athlete for UFC 5 has been announced by EA.

UFC 4, which was released in 2020, featured Jorge Masvidal and Israel Adesanya as the two cover athletes. Adesanya is still one of the best fighters in the world and is the reigning Middleweight Champion. Given that, it’s certainly not out of the question that he could be on the cover yet again.

Which consoles will UFC 5 be available for?

Electronic Arts has not confirmed which consoles the new UFC game will be available on, once the game is officially released.

When UFC 4 was released, EA released the game for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. That, however, was in 2020 and just months before the release of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

It’s highly likely that UFC 5 will be the first to receive editions for the PS5 and the Xbox Series X|S, although that has not been officially confirmed. There’s also a chance that it doesn’t end up coming to the Xbox One and Playstation 4 as developers begin phasing out support for older consoles.

