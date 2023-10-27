How to unlock all fighters in UFC 5: Emelianenko, Ali, Tyson, & more
The release announcement confirmed that several special fighters, including boxers Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali, as well as MMA star Fedor Emelianenko, will be available in UFC 5. Here’s how to unlock these fighters.
UFC 5 will be the next installment in EA Sports’ simulation MMA franchise, and it will mark the first to be released for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. While we don’t know all the details for the upcoming game, we do know a fair amount — including several of the special fighters that are not part of the UFC roster but will be in the game.
EA did confirm in early September that former Bellator star Fedor Emelianenko, as well as legendary boxers Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali, will be available fighters.
Here’s how UFC 5 players can unlock those three fighters in the game.
How to unlock all UFC 5 fighters
On September 7, EA Sports unveiled new information on UFC 5.
The UFC team confirmed that the new game will be available exclusively on current-gen consoles and will see a bevy of gameplay improvements and engine changes.
As far as UFC 5’s roster is concerned, we do know that the cover athletes Alexander Volkanovski, Valentina Shevchenko, and Israel Adesanya will be playable fighters. As will be a number of other notable stars like Jon Jones, Ciryl Gane, Stipe Miocic, and Colby Covington, among others.
Additionally, EA unveiled four fighters that will be add-ons to the roster. Here’s a look at how to get each.
|Name
|How to unlock
|Fedor Emelianenko
|Pre-order bonus reward
|Mike Tyson
|Pre-order bonus reward
|Muhammad Ali
|Pre-order bonus reward
|Bruce Lee
|Pre-order bonus reward
Be mindful that there are four Bruce Lee avatars in the UFC 5 roster. Those can be unlocked through the Bruce Lee DLC bundle.
As of this writing, it’s unknown whether Emelianenko, Ali, or Tyson will be made available to UFC 5 players by other means.
This article will be updated to reflect any additional fighters added to the game or alternate methods to unlock the three pre-order bonuses.