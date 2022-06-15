The Outlast Trials: Co-op, trailers & everything we know

Get ready for The Outlast Trials as the terrifying horror franchise is set to return with its third installment, and it seems like developers Red Barrels are preparing to shake up the formula.

If you’ve never played or heard of Outlast then it’s probably better for your stress levels. The survival-horror title uses the modern-day horror trope of giving you no weapons and the only way you can evade enemies is to run and hide.

The first two Outlast titles were notorious for their litany of jumpscares and wince-inducing moments of violence. Now, Red Barrels are back with another sequel — The Outlast Trials. From what we’ve seen already, the game is going to be all about more scares and more psychological torment, with the added bonus of being able to endure it with more players.

Advertisement

Contents

Does The Outlast Trials have a release date yet?

Despite being announced in mid-2020, Red Barrels have given no indication as to when we can expect to see The Outlast Trials.

The game does have some trailers, which you can check out below, so development is clearly moving along well, and, hopefully, it won’t be too long until the game is leaving us on the edge of our seat!

The Outlast Trials trailers

The debut trailer was a purely cinematic affair that featured a gruesome torture scene and finished by revealing the game’s original release date, which was later postponed.

Our most recent insight into The Outlast Trials showed off more interesting gameplay, as well as the pulling back the co-op curtain, but we know that the player will have different items and weapons to use to protect themself this time around.

Advertisement

The Outlast Trials co-op & gameplay

The biggest apparent difference between the first Outlast games and The Outlast Trials is the presence of online play, co-op, and weapons to use.

According to the game’s official Steam description: “The Outlast Trials is a survival horror game you can play by yourself or with other players online. You’ll have to survive the twisted, sadistic and bizarre experiments of the Murkoff Corporation, alone or in a group of up to 4 players.”

This is a big step forward for the game and the trailers have already shown how other players will be worked in, e.g helping each other to jump across a sizable gap.

Advertisement

As for the game’s online component, we’ll have to see how that ends up being incorporated.

From what we’ve seen of the weapons, players can use throwables to seemingly stun enemies, but it also looks like there are deployable mines that can cause more serious damage. Again, hopefully, a deeper dive into the gameplay will tell us more.

The Outlast Trials platforms

According to the game’s website, the game’s platforms are “TBD,” but we’d hazard a guess that the game will be available on the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Depending on how the development of the game has gone, it may still appear on old-gen consoles such as the PS4 and Xbox One.

Advertisement

If you’re interested in information on other games coming out, we have more game hubs below:

The Elder Scrolls 6 | GTA 6 | Overwatch 2 | Assassin’s Creed Infinity | Wolverine | Spider-Man 2 | Forspoken | KOTR Remake | Wonder Woman | DokeV | FFXVI | Avatar Frontiers of Pandora | Sonic Frontiers | Dragon Age 4 | Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild sequel | The Witcher 3 next-gen patch | God of War Ragnarok | The Last of Us Part 1 Remake