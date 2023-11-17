Overwatch 2 players have a solution to rework Mercy and the fix is dual wielding

Overwatch 2 players believe they have a solution to rework Mercy and the fix they’re offering turns the Swiss medic into anything but a pacifist.

The Swiss medic Mercy has been quite the controversial hero in Overwatch 2. Mercy is able to dash from ally to ally, ensuring that they stay nice and healthy thanks to her Caduceus staff. And if an ally ever does hit the floor, she is able to bring them back with her resurrection ability.

Not only is Mercy able to heal her and revive her allies, but she can also increase the amount of damage they deal. Mercy can alternate between a healing beam or a damage beam, empowering her ally of choosing.

Mercy’s damage beam has been a point of contention in the past, where her damage bonus would often break health thresholds making certain DPS heroes far stronger than others. Players have requested the ability be removed or changed, with one player now offering a less-than-conventional rework.

OW2 players suggest dual-wield rework for Mercy

Overwatch 2 players have offered up a rework for Mercy that makes her far less of a pacifist than before. While Mercy is using her Caduceus staff, she’s completely unable to deal damage. That is unless she pulls out her pistol in times of self-defense.

However, in this new rework, Mercy will be able to wield both her pistol and her staff, letting the support hero dual-wield. The hero would have to let go of their damage boost ability, but they’d be able to assist their team in dealing damage of their own.

This is similar to other supports that have been released in Overwatch 2 like Kiriko, Lifeweaver, and Illari, who are capable of dealing damage whilst also healing their team.

Who knows if the developers are open to reworking Mercy, but with the release of Mauga and the recent Roadhog rework, the support may see some love at a later date.