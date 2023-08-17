Remnant 2: How to get Plasma Cutter Long Gun

Remnant 2 has a variety of secret weapons and the Long Gun named Plasma Cutter is one of them. Here is a guide on how to obtain this weapon in the game.

Remnant 2 just like every other Souls-like game is filled with secrets to hunt for. The game does not give any form of guidance or description to the players.

You are supposed to search for everything on your own and eventually obtain the rewards for your effort. One such secret reward you can obtain is the Plasma Cutter Long Gun.

It is a very powerful weapon and is definitely considered a must-have in the game. A guide to obtaining the Plasma Cutter Long Gun has been presented in the following section.

Gunfire Games Plasma Cutter is a really powerful weapon in Remnant 2

Guide to getting the Plasma Cutter Long Gun in Remnant 2

Obtaining the Plasma Cutter Long Gun is easy, but it takes some time as there are quite a few steps involved in the process. A guide to getting it has been presented below:

Travel to N’Erud. Reach the Extraction Hub. Look for a secret entrance below the extractors (be careful as if you get too close then the extractors will crush you). Once you locate the entrance, crouch and walk below the specific extractor and enter through the secret entrance. Kill all the enemies, especially a specific N’Erud Zombie that drops the Navigator’s Helm. Locate the Navigation Room in N’Erud (you might have to reroll N’Erud World multiple times). Make sure you have the Navigator’s Helm equipped before you walk in front of the Navigation Room. Enter the Navigation Room and pick up the Plasma Cutter Long Gun.

The Plasma Cutter Long Gun comes with the perk Heat Sink which enhances the overall damage output of the weapon by several folds. However, the weapon requires Luminite Crystals to upgrade since it is regarded as a boss weapon, despite obtaining it from a secret quest.

Even then, the weapon is exceptionally good and the damage output is good enough which makes all the effort to obtain it worthwhile.

This concludes our guide for getting Plasma Cutter in Remnant 2. If you found it informative, make sure to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

